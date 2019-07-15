Get the latest Amazon Echo Show for 30% off with this Prime Day deal

Sign up for Prime Day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

There are a lot of great deals happening right now for Amazon Prime Day, but some of the best are, unsurprisingly, Amazon's own products on sale right now. Take, for instance, the Amazon Echo Show (2nd Gen) that's on sale for $159/£159.

Amazon's Echo with a screen usually costs $229.99/£219.99, which means this is a big saving of $70/£60 – around 30% in both territories – making this the perfect excuse if you've had your eye on a Show for some time now.

(Image credit: Amazon) US: Echo Show (2nd gen): $229.99 now $159.99

An Echo with a screen

Amazon's Echo range has been hugely popular, but the Show is a bit different. That's because it has a big screen and that isn't going to appeal to everyone.

However, if you like video calling, web browsing, watching videos, following how-tos or recipes or anything else that involves a screen, then it could make a huge difference to your home.

The 2nd Gen Show is also an evolving product, and we fully expect its services and Skills to improve over time too.

If you had your eye on another Echo product, be sure to keep checking TechRadar in the coming days for more discounts and bargains.