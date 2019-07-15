Beats Solo3 headphones Amazon Prime Day deal is more than 50% off

Amazon Prime Day is kicking off with a fantastic deal on the Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones, which are now discounted up to a whopping 53% in the US and 42% in the UK.

These super stylish over-ears boast up to 40 hours of battery and wireless stability on-par with the very best, regardless of whether you use an Android or an iPhone.

(Image credit: Apple) Beats Solo3 On-Ear headphones $299 $139 on Amazon

Pick up the Beats Solo3 on-ear headphones at a colossal 53% off discount this Amazon Prime Day. These cans boast up to 40 hours of battery life, while recharging for 5 minutes nets you three hours of listening. Integrated microphones let you take calls and control via voice commands.View Deal

This deal launched first in the UK, and is still going strong there.

Battery life can't be beaten

The Beats Solo 3 Wireless offer up solid Bluetooth, good range and best-in-class battery life. They're well worth paying a little more for than often-flaky cheap Bluetooth sets you can pick up anywhere.

The bass response of these cans is sure to be a crowd-pleaser too. It's not meant to be neutral or accurate, but provides meaty thuds without major boominess – the Solo 3 Wireless do what a Beats headphone should and they do it very well.

Of course the Solo 3 Wireless also score serious style points, they're slick, streamlined and the Prime Day deal applies to the matte black version, which are bound to suit everyone.

Keep checking in here at TechRadar for more prime cuts from Amazon's big double day of deals.