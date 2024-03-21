You can now pre-order Samsung’s next-gen 2024 TVs and funky Music Frame speaker

When Samsung listed the European prices for its new 2024 range of OLED and QLED TVs, we were a bit disappointed to report that a number of models were getting price hikes. As we wrote last month, there were "major jumps in some cases, well above Eurozone inflation rates".

We also noted that some of the pressures on prices, such as materials costs, shipping costs and tech costs, were global rather than limited to the EU. So we're not entirely surprised to see that there are some price rises in the US too to what will be the best Samsung TVs.

The new Samsung S90D costs $100 over the Samsung S90C; the Samsung QN90D is $380 more than the Samsung QN90C; and at the highest end, the 8K QN900D is a whopping $1,000 more than the Samsung QN900C. These are the official prices for the US models in Samsung's 2024 TV range are as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Neo QLED 8K Available sizes Price QN900D 65- to 85-inches From $4,999 QN800D 65- to 85-inches From $3,499

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Neo QLED 4K Available sizes Price QN90D 43- and 98-inches From $1,499 QN85D 55- and 85-inches From $1,399

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung OLED Available sizes Price S95D 55- and 77-inches From $2,599 S90D 55- and 65-inches From $1,999

Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung The Frame Available sizes Price The Frame 43- and 75-inches $999

Samsung has also announced the price of its Music Frame audio player, which is $399. That's about the same price of the Sonos Era 300, which we rate as one of the best wireless speakers you can buy.

To sweeten the deal, Samsung is currently offering a deal where if you pre-order a 2024 Samsung TV you can get a 65-inch TU690T for free. And there's another deal giving you a $50 Samsung.com credit if you pre-order the Music Frame. Both offers are valid through April 11 at Samsung and at participating retailers.

