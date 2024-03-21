You can now pre-order Samsung’s next-gen 2024 TVs and funky Music Frame speaker
Samsung reveals the pricing for its 2024 TV range and Music Frame speaker at last
When Samsung listed the European prices for its new 2024 range of OLED and QLED TVs, we were a bit disappointed to report that a number of models were getting price hikes. As we wrote last month, there were "major jumps in some cases, well above Eurozone inflation rates".
We also noted that some of the pressures on prices, such as materials costs, shipping costs and tech costs, were global rather than limited to the EU. So we're not entirely surprised to see that there are some price rises in the US too to what will be the best Samsung TVs.
The new Samsung S90D costs $100 over the Samsung S90C; the Samsung QN90D is $380 more than the Samsung QN90C; and at the highest end, the 8K QN900D is a whopping $1,000 more than the Samsung QN900C. These are the official prices for the US models in Samsung's 2024 TV range are as follows:
|Samsung Neo QLED 8K
|Available sizes
|Price
|QN900D
|65- to 85-inches
|From $4,999
|QN800D
|65- to 85-inches
|From $3,499
|Samsung Neo QLED 4K
|Available sizes
|Price
|QN90D
|43- and 98-inches
|From $1,499
|QN85D
|55- and 85-inches
|From $1,399
|Samsung OLED
|Available sizes
|Price
|S95D
|55- and 77-inches
|From $2,599
|S90D
|55- and 65-inches
|From $1,999
|Samsung The Frame
|Available sizes
|Price
|The Frame
|43- and 75-inches
|$999
Samsung has also announced the price of its Music Frame audio player, which is $399. That's about the same price of the Sonos Era 300, which we rate as one of the best wireless speakers you can buy.
To sweeten the deal, Samsung is currently offering a deal where if you pre-order a 2024 Samsung TV you can get a 65-inch TU690T for free. And there's another deal giving you a $50 Samsung.com credit if you pre-order the Music Frame. Both offers are valid through April 11 at Samsung and at participating retailers.
You might also like
- Samsung's new anti-reflection OLED TV screen
- Samsung responds to OLED TV 'screen lottery' reports
- Samsung is slashing the prices of its TVs at the Amazon sale
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall (Twitter) has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR.
Most Popular
By Darren Allan