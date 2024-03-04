Samsung is slashing TVs at its Spring sale - save up to $2,500 on 4K, OLED and QLED TVs

Samsung has officially kicked off its Discover Spring sale, which means huge savings on phones, appliances, smartwatches, and, most importantly, TVs. You can save up to $2,500 on Samsung's best-selling 4K, OLED, and QLED displays, allowing you to score a brand-new gorgeous TV at a record-low price.



I've listed today's best TV deals from Samsung's Spring sale below, which include a wide range of prices, sizes, and features. Some highlights include this massive 85-inch Cyrstal 4K smart TV on sale for $1,399.99 (was $1,599.99), our best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED, marked down to $1,599.99 (was $2,599.99) and Samsung's gorgeous 75-inch The Frame TV on sale for $1,999.99 (was $2,999.99).



See more of today's best Samsung TV deals below but keep in mind that these are limited-time offers and the Discover Spring sale ends on Sunday. If you're looking to shop for more offers, you can check out our main Samsung Discover Spring sale guide.

Today's Samsung's best TV deals

Samsung 85-inch CU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,399.99 at Samsung

If you're looking for a massive display on a budget, Samsung's CU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option now you can grab the 85-inch model for $1,399.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, a super-slim design and an easy-to-use Tizen operating system make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for a record-low price of $1,599.99. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 discount.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's spring sale has slashed $1,000 off the stunning 75-inch The Frame QLED TV, bringing the price down to a record low of $1,999.99. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,199.99 at Samsung

You can score a whopping $1,100 discount on Samsung's gorgeous QN90C Neo QLED TV, bringing the 75-inch model down to a record low of $2,399.99. The QN90C Series is the perfect TV for watching sports events, thanks to the exceptional brightness and anti-glare screen with Ultra Viewing Angle technology.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market and you can get the 65-inch model for just $2,299.99 right now. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

Samsung 65-inch QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV: was $7,999.99 now $5,499.99 at Samsung

8K TVs are expensive, but if you do want one of the highest quality displays available right now, then this Samsung SN900C is the one to go, and today's $2,500 discount helps, too. It's this more recent version of the near-identical set that currently sits atop our best 8K TV list, so you can't get much better than that.

