Massive Samsung sale is now live - here are 14 of the best deals I recommend

The latest Discover Samsung sale is live with some huge week-long savings up for grabs across the manufacturer's top TVs, phones, appliances, earbuds, gaming monitors, smartwatches and more. I've searched the sale and picked out 14 of the best deals I recommend buying before it ends this Sunday.

One of the highlights is up to $1,000 off the Samsung The Frame TV, which brings this unique and stylish TV down to its record-low price. Multiple sizes of the elegant display that transforms into a piece of artwork whenever it's not in use are reduced. You can choose from 43 inches up to 85 inches, with prices starting at $549.99.

Alongside that is another record-low price for the Samsung Jet 75 at $299.99 (was $399.99). We haven't reviewed this light and flexible cordless vacuum but gave a similar model four and a half stars out of five in our Samsung Bespoke Jet review, which shows that Samsung can rival the premium Dyson V15 Detect for cleaning power.

Those are just a couple of quick highlights from everything on offer. Be sure to check in every day this week as limited-time daily deals are also available as part of the sale. Monday's offering is up to $1,220 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra when you trade in and activate through AT&T or T-Mobile.

14 best Discover Samsung Spring deals

Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV: was from $599.99 now from $549.99 at Samsung

Discounts of up to $1,000 are available across several Samsung The Frame TVs in sizes from 43 inches to 85 inches. The smallest one is down to $549.99, but if you want a big screen display the 75-inch model for $1,999 stands out as that's a new record-low price. The gorgeous Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen and smart capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: free memory upgrade, plus up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Samsung's latest deal on the excellent Galaxy S24 Ultra now gets you a free storage upgrade alongside an exceptional trade-in rebate of up to $1,000 for AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile devices. That's enough to cut that hefty price tag right down to just $200 over the duration of a 24 or 36-month plan - and get you even more space for all your apps, files, and games.

Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Samsung

This $100 saving brings the lightweight and versatile Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Vacuum back to its cheapest price. We haven't tested this model specifically, but we rate other similar models such as the Samsung Bespoke Jet above. We found the manufacturer can create appliances to rival even the best cordless vacuums by Dyson and Shark so this one shouldn't be ignored at a good price.

Samsung 65-inch S90C 4K OLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The S90C OLED is an equally high-quality and better value-for-money cousin to the S95C, and the 65-inch version is now down to $1,599.99 at Samsung. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is an inferior set to the S95C, however, as it's our top pick for this year's best TV and a TechRadar Choice Awards winner. It's ideal for all your needs: whether it's for movies, TV shows or gaming on current-gen consoles.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: save $200 + up to $800 off with a trade-in at Samsung

For a limited time only, get a $200 discount and a massive trade-in rebate of up to $800 off this stunning foldable flagship at Samsung. Know, however, that we have seen some better deals on this handset in the past with slightly larger trade-in rebates, extra store credit and free memory upgrades. Still, in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, we said this foldable leader remains strong with a thinner, lighter, flatter and faster design.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was $919 now $799 at Samsung

Samsung has taken over $100 off the latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S9, but you can also get up to $650 enhanced trade-in credit for your old device to bring that price even lower. Plus, there's 50% off a Keyboard Cover, too. This latest iteration of the tablet comes with new features such as the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an improved Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Upgrades are minimal compared to the last generation model but we still thought this raises the bar for Android tablets in our Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review.

Samsung The Freestyle Projector: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Samsung

Samsung's portable projector is one of the most innovative we've seen, and it's now selling for its near lowest-ever price direct from Samsung. Portables are great for outdoor movie nights, but can also be set up anywhere you want to get a big 100-inch image. We awarded it four stars in our Samsung The Freestyle review and it leads our list of the best portable projectors, so this is a deal we enthusiastically recommend.

Samsung 55-inch CU8000 4K TV: was $499.99 now $479.99 at Samsung

If you're looking for a budget display, Samsung has this 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $479.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for $479.99. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and streaming.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Samsung

A $50 saving is now available on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. And the smartwatch is great too, according to our Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 review. Sure, it's an iterative upgrade over the previous model, but it's still a stellar Android wearable for fitness and sleep tracking.

Samsung Q800C Wireless Dolby Atmos Soundbar: was $999.99 now $679.99 at Samsung

Called the "best value Dolby Atmos soundbar in town" in our Samsung Q800C review, that claim is even more accurate following this over $300 discount. It offers surprisingly impressive and immersive sound thanks to a multi-channel speaker system that will show off even the biggest movie soundtracks. Optional rears can also be added to get the full Dolby Atmos experience.

Samsung 75-inch QN90C QLED 4K TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,199.99 at Samsung

Samsung’s mid-range Neo QLED TV has hit a new low price in the latest sale. As we found in our Samsung QN90C review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming. It has brightness to spare and a sleek, appealing design. It's likely to be one of the biggest price drops we see for this model all year - at least until Black Friday.

Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED 4K TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,199.99 at Samsung

We love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant, crisp picture quality and easy-to-use smart TV capabilities. We haven't put together a full Samsung Q80C review but in our testing of the largest 98-inch model, we were impressed with its affordability even as a premium QLED display. If you're after one of the largest sets with superior brightness, contrast and thin bezels at a reasonable price for watching shows and movies, this a smart buy and a whole lot of TV for the price.

Samsung Bespoke Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $699.99 now $529.99 at Samsung

You can get a decent $170 saving on the vacuum we scored four and a half stars out of five in our Samsung Bespoke Jet review. It's powerful and versatile, with the ability to suck up all sorts of dirt and even mop hard floors. If it's in budget and you need an all-in-one premium solution to your home cleaning needs then this is hard to beat.