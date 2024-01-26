This weekend's best Super Bowl OLED TV deals - Samsung, LG, and Sony from $599.99

The Conference Championship games are held this Sunday, which means the upcoming Super Bowl is just weeks away. If you want to upgrade your TV to a gorgeous OLED display, then now is a fantastic time, thanks to Super Bowl TV sales from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart.



OLED TVs are the perfect choice to watch the big game, thanks to the gorgeous picture quality, offering deep contrast and bright, brilliant colors. With that premium tech comes a premium price tag, which is why it's so important to find an OLED TV deal.



Below, I've listed all the best Super Bowl OLED TV sales, followed by today's top deals from Samsung, LG, and Sony. You can find some of the best OLED TVs on the market at a record-low price. Some highlights include TechRadar's best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED, on sale for $1,549, LG's best-selling 48-inch A2 OLED TV, marked down to just $599.99, and Sony's 55-inch A80L OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99.



See more of this weekend's best OLED TV deals below, and if you're looking for a cheaper display, you can visit our main Super Bowl TV deals guide for all the top bargains around the web.

This weekend's best Super Bowl OLED TV deals

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,549 at Walmart

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for a record-low price of $1,549. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design, making it an excellent display to watch the big game.

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a smaller space but still want a premium display to watch the big game, Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a fantastic price of $599.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,396 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Walmart has the 65-inch model on sale for an incredible price of $1,396 - the best deal you can find right now. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV. Price check: Amazon: $1,426.99

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

You can get the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Sony A80L series 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,899.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's deal from Best Buy brings the 55-inch model down to a record-low price of $1,399.99. The 2023 Sony display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, a robust and immersive sound quality, and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 120Hz gaming.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung

Samsung's S95C is one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, and just ahead of the Super Bowl, you can get the 65-inch model on sale for $2,299.99. That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's still pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded the gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, superb gaming support, and sleek paper-thin design.

LG B3 Series 77-inch TV: was $2,296.99 now $1,899.99 at Best Buy

This massive OLED 4K TV not only features a gorgeous display (120Hz refresh rate, 8.3 million self-lit pixels) that provides rich contrast and color, but the LG B3 also comes with Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR built-in along with four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it perfect for gaming.

