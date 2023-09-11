The ultimate Blu-ray Disney box set is on its way and I don’t care how much it costs

If you're mad about Disney movies, November's Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection is going to be home theater heaven. The 100-film Blu-ray collection includes all your favorites from the 1930s classic Snow White to 2023's Elemental and all the good ones in between: it's all killer and not much filler.

The price is a bit of a killer too, though. According to The Wrap, the collection will cost an eye-watering $1,500. But if you've got one of the best 4K Blu-ray players and one of the best TVs or best 4K projectors, then you're already probably likely invested in getting the best so this is probably worth saving for.

Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection: what it is and why you'll want it

As you can see from the video above, it's beautifully presented: the collection unfolds into a storybook, includes original poster designs, comes with a certificate of authenticity and even gives you a set of crystal Mickey Mouse ears. There are also digital codes for every movie.

The collection seems to be well curated: there's none of the best-forgotten straight-to-video nonsense you'll find in bargain bins. Instead you get a pristine collection of Disney classics, Pixar favorites and some nice inclusions from DisneyToon Studios.

The collection also includes some of the best Disney Plus movies like The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach and the brilliant Frankenweenie, as well as recent Pixars such as Soul, Luca and Turning Red.

Here's the full list, courtesy of The Wrap:

1. Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs (1937)

2. Pinocchio (1940)

3. Fantasia (1940)

4. Dumbo (1941)

5. Bambi (1942)

Load the rest of the list.. 6. Saludos Amigos (1943) 7. The Three Caballeros (1945) 8. Make Mine Music (1946) 9. Fun And Fancy Free (1947) 10. Melody Time (1948) 11. The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949) 12. Cinderella (1950) 13. Alice in Wonderland (1951) 14. Peter Pan (1953) 15. Lady and the Tramp (1955) 16. Sleeping Beauty (1959) 17. One Hundred and One Dalmatians (1961) 18. The Sword in the Stone (1963) 19. The Jungle Book (1967) 20. The Aristocats (1970) 21. Robin Hood (1973) 22. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977) 23. The Rescuers (1977) 24. The Fox and The Hound (1981) 25. The Black Cauldron (1985) 26. The Great Mouse Detective (1986) 27. Oliver & Company (1988) 28. The Little Mermaid (1989) 29. The Rescuers Down Under (1990) 30. Beauty and the Beast (1991) 31. Aladdin (1992) 32. Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) 33. The Lion King (1994) 34. A Goofy Movie (1995) 35. Pocahontas (1995) 36. Toy Story (1995) 37. James and the Giant Peach (1996) 38. The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) 39. Hercules (1997) 40. Mulan (1998) 41. A Bug’s Life (1998) 42. Tarzan (1999) 43. Toy Story 2 (1999) 44. Fantasia/2000 (2000) 45. The Tigger Movie (2000) 46. Dinosaur (2000) 47. The Emperor’s New Groove (2000) 48. Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001) 49. Monsters, Inc. (2001) 50. Return to Never Land (2002) 51. Lilo & Stitch (2002) 52. Treasure Planet (2002) 53. The Jungle Book 2 (2003) 54. Piglet’s Big Movie (2003) 55. Finding Nemo (2003) 56. Brother Bear (2003) 57. Home on the Range (2004) 58. The Incredibles (2004) 59. Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005) 60. Chicken Little (2005) 61. Cars (2006) 62. Meet the Robinsons (2007) 63. Ratatouille (2007) 64. Wall•E (2008) 65. Tinker Bell (2008) 66. Bolt (2008) 67. Up (2009) 68. The Princess and the Frog (2009) 69. Toy Story 3 (2010) 70. Tangled (2010) 71. Cars 2 (2011) 72. Winnie the Pooh (2011) 73. Brave (2012) 74. Frankenweenie (2012) 75. Wreck-It Ralph (2012) 76. Monsters University (2013) 77. Planes (2013) 78. Frozen (2013) 79. Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014) 80. Big Hero 6 (2014) 81. Inside Out (2015) 82. The Good Dinosaur (2015) 83. Zootopia (2016) 84. Finding Dory (2016) 85. Moana (2016) 86. Cars 3 (2017) 87. Coco (2017) 88. Incredibles 2 (2018) 89. Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018) 90. Toy Story 4 (2019) 91. Frozen 2 (2019) 92. Onward (2020) 93. Soul (2020) 94. Raya and the Last Dragon (2021) 95. Luca (2021) 96. Encanto (2021) 97. Turning Red (2022) 98. Lightyear (2022) 99. Strange World (2022) 100. Elemental (2023)

(Image credit: Disney)