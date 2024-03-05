The Samsung S90C OLED is our best-rated TV, and it just crashed to a record-low price

Samsung's Discover Spring sale has TechRadar's best-rated TV, the gorgeous and feature-packed S90C OLED TV, back down to a record-low price today. For a limited time, you can get the 65-inch model on sale for $1,599.99 (was $2,599.99). That's a whopping $1,000 discount and the lowest price you can find anywhere.



We awarded this TV five stars in our Samsung S90C review, praising its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value for money. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design, resulting in the ultimate home-cinema setup.



Today's offer on the Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED is not only a record-low price but also an incredible deal on one of the best OLED TVs you can buy. If you're looking to shop for more Samsung bargains, visit our main Samsung Discover Spring sale guide for today's best deals.

Today's best TV deal - Samsung's S90C OLED

More Samsung TV deals

Samsung 85-inch CU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,399.99 at Samsung

If you're looking for a massive display on a budget, Samsung's CU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option now you can grab the 85-inch model for $1,399.99. Your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution with Samsung's Crystal processor; plus, a super-slim design and an easy-to-use Tizen operating system make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

Samsung's spring sale has slashed $1,000 off the stunning 75-inch The Frame QLED TV, bringing the price down to a record low of $1,999.99. The best-selling Samsung Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 75-inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,199.99 at Samsung

You can score a whopping $1,100 discount on Samsung's gorgeous QN90C Neo QLED TV, bringing the 75-inch model down to a record low of $2,399.99. The QN90C Series is the perfect TV for watching sports events, thanks to the exceptional brightness and anti-glare screen with Ultra Viewing Angle technology.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $2,299.99 at Samsung

The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs that Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market and you can get the 65-inch model for just $2,299.99 right now. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

See more of today's best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals happening right now.