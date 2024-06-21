The brand-new Samsung S90D 65-inch OLED TV drops to its lowest price yet

Samsung makes some of the best TVs in the world at the moment and, thankfully, they're slashing the prices of a number of them. One of the deals we've spotted is the Samsung S90D 65-inch OLED TV for $2,099.99 (was $2,699.99) at the official Samsung store.

This is the lowest price ever for a 2024 TV that delivers on almost all fronts. The Pantone-validated color with OLED Technology produces an amazing 4K picture and the Motion Xcelerator with 144 Hz refresh rate provides ultra-smooth motion. With $600 off the list price, this is a great time to bag your next TV for streaming, enjoying movies, watching sports and gaming.

Today's best Samsung S90D OLED TV deal

Samsung 65-inch Class OLED S90D TV: was $2,699.99 now $2,099.99 at Samsung

A $600 reduction brings this excellent TV down to its lowest price yet. The brightness and rich contrast are delivered by the Quantum OLED HDR Plus, while the Pantone-validated technology works wonders at replicating pure blacks and colors. When paired with a Samsung S-series or Q-series soundbar, you're also guaranteed amazing audio with Q-Symphony support.

The picture on the Samsung S90D is nothing short of amazing given that it shares a lot of the same qualities and features as its predecessor and the best TV of 2023, the five-star rated Samsung S90C.

Expect pure blacks and whites and vibrant colors with stellar detail and brightness are stellar to guarantee fantastic overall image quality. Games will love the peak motion enhancements and 144 Hz refresh rate so you get buttery-smooth graphics in even the most fast-paced games.

And no matter if you're watching new shows and movies or streaming older content, top-quality 4K resolution is always possible thanks to Samsung's AI upscaling technology. It really is a complete package if you're after a big-screen premium OLED TV.

