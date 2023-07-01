The best 4th of July OLED TV deals - $1,000 off LG, Samsung and Sony

Looking to upgrade your home display? Luckily for you, 4th of July TV sales are live from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart, with over $1,000 in savings on some of the best OLED displays on the market. To help you find all the top offers, we've hand-picked this weekend's best 4th of July OLED TV deals from Samsung, LG, and Sony.



The 4th of July holiday event always brings impressive 4th of July TV sales, and this year's offers don't disappoint with our best-rated OLED TVs on sale. The top deals include the stunning 65-inch LG C2 OLED on sale for $1,499 at Walmart, which is the best deal you can find, and an incredible price for the highly-rated OLED display.



We've also spotted a massive $1,400 discount on Samsung's 65-inch S95B OLED TV, bringing the price down to a record low of $1,599.99, and this 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for just $599.99 (was $1,299.99).



See more of today's best OLED TV deals below, and if you're interested in more bargains, you can check out our main 4th of July sales roundup. Keep in mind that most offers will end Tuesday at Midnight, and you might not see discounts like this until the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale.

Today's best 4th of July OLED TV deals

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,099.99 now $1,499 at Walmart

One of today's best 4th of July TV deals is the stunning 65-inch LG C2 OLED on sale for $1,499 - the best deal you can find right now. The stunning display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is an incredible value on an exceptional TV.

Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV (2022): was $1,999 now $1,599 at Samsung

The Samsung S95B is the first range of OLED TVs from Samsung and one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now thanks to the vivid color accuracy, updated Tizen-based smart system, and ultra-thin design. Samsung's 4th of July sale brings this 65-inch model down to $1,599 - the lowest price we've ever seen.

LG A2 48-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,299.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Best Buy's 4th of July sale has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for $599.99. That's a massive $700 discount and the best deal you can find right now. The LG Alpha α7 Gen5 processor delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart TV software is also excellent, and there's a great range of streaming services included.

LG C3 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,896.99 now $1,496.99 at Walmart

Walmart also has the all-new 55-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,496.99 - a new record-low price. The premium OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and sharp contrasts thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip, plus you're getting four HDMI ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Sony A80K series 55-inch OLED TV (2022): was $1,999 now $1,398 at Amazon

The Sony A80K is a fantastic entry-level OLED TV from Sony, and today's 4th of July deal at Amazon brings the 55-inch model down to $1,398 - $100 more than the record low. A fantastic display, this model features not only the gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for but full support for 120Hz gaming. It's not the brightest TV on the market currently, but it's a great choice for sports, games, movies, and, well - everything.

