The 21 best Cyber Monday TV deals that are still available and worth your money

Shopping for a last-minute Cyber Monday TV deal? While sales are winding down, some excellent deals remain on everything from premium OLED displays and cheap big-screen TVs from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.

As TechRadar's deals editor specializing in TVs, I've been scouring sites for the past month and tracking down the best discounts on the best-rated 4K, QLED, and OLED displays. Thanks to leftover prices from Black Friday, I've been very impressed with this year's Cyber Monday TV deals. You can still find new record-low prices from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG on TVs that the team here at TechRadar has reviewed.

I've compiled 21 of today's best Cyber Monday TV deals, which represent outstanding value and are on sale for their lowest price ever. A few highlights include LG's 42-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $896.99, this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for just $399.99, and Samsung's gorgeous 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $899.99.

Remember that most offers will expire tonight at Midnight, and this might be your last opportunity of the year to score your dream TV at a record-low price.

The best Cyber Monday TV sales

The 21 best Cyber Monday TV deals still available

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon The cheapest Cyber Monday TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $59.99 - a price unheard of. This is a fantastic deal if you want to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting a built-in Fire TV experience and an Alexa voice remote.

LG 42-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $946.99 now $896.99 at Amazon LG's newest 42-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $896.99 - a spectacular price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 42-inch S90D OLED TV (2024): was $1,399.99 now $899.99 at Amazon The Samsung S90D may not have a QD-OLED panel like its larger screen counterparts, but it's still a feature-packed TV. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets, and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus, it is filled with gaming features, including a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and the Samsung Game Hub. It's still a premium small screen, but this Cyber Monday deal brings the price below $1,000, which is a record low.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet and the cheapest OLED display I've ever seen. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV: was $519.99 now $339.99 at Amazon Thanks to its incredible value, Amazon's Fire TV brand is among the top sellers at holiday sales like Cyber Monday. Amazon's 4-Series Fire TV offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,699 now $1,399 at Best Buy The Sony Bravia 8 is back at its lowest price yet for Cyber Monday. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. You can even use it with your gaming console of choice thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming.

Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Samsung The Q60D is the latest in Samsung's range of more budget-orientated QLED displays. It's a great choice if you want a premium TV without completely breaking the band. The slim design looks great in any living room and includes valuable features like Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best for next-gen gaming, but it's a great choice for everyday viewing. Today's Cyber Mondaysale at Samsung brings this 55-inch model down to its lowest price ever.

TCL Q5 55-inch 4K QLED TV: was $449.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy TCL TVs usually offer an excellent blend of performance and affordability – and this Q5 display is no different. The picture quality is solid overall, with the QLED panel ensuring you get superior brightness and colors that pop. It's rare to see a TV with this tech for so cheap, too, so you're getting a serious bargain here if you need a solid mid-sized TV for watching shows. movies and sports.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $899.99 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Cyber Monday purchase, and the 55-inch model just dropped to a jaw-dropping price of $899.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This is a new record-low price that won't budge for the rest of the year.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED 4K TV: was $1,797.99 now $1,397.99 at Amazon The S90D OLED 4K TV is in the mid-range of Samsung's OLED TV series and therefore delivers excellent quality despite foregoing some of the more premium features reserved for the Samsung S95D. Boasting bright and vivid colors, the S90D makes everything look amazing, while the 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub give gamers everything they need. Get it now while the price is so low

LG UT70 65-inch 4K Smart TV: was $599.99 now $379.99 at Best Buy A 65-inch 4K smart TV for $379.99 is an incredible Cyber Monnday deal, and it's $20 less than what we saw on Black Friday. The LG UT70 Series TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: was $648 now $498 at Walmart This LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is down to $498 - a fantastic price for a display of this size. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Insignia 75-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV this Cyber Monday, you won't get much better than this Insignia 75-inch 4K Fire TV for an incredible price of $399.99. The 2024 Insignia F50 TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV: was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, Best Buy has this 75-inch 4K TV on sale for $549.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support all for under $600. That's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 75-inch 4K TV: was $1,099.99 now $879.99 at Amazon Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $879.99.

Hisense 75-inch U7N 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,499.99 now $897.99 at Amazon The Hisense U7N is an affordable mini-LED TV that provides serious bang for your buck, packing great features and performance into a budget package. It supports all HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, comes packed with gaming features, including 4K, 144Hz, and Dolby Vision gaming, and uses Google TV as its smart TV platform. This Cyber Monday deal takes the 75-inch model to under $1,000 – for a TV with this much to offer at this much size, this is a superb deal.