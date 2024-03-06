Top-rated Fire TV Sticks start at just $19.99 today at Amazon - here's the one I'd buy

Amazon has yet again put its full lineup of Fire TV Sticks on sale, including a record-low price on the newest and most powerful Fire TV Stick 4K Max. If you were looking to pick up a new streaming stick then that's the one I'd buy.

• See all of today's Fire TV Stick deals at Amazon

Yep, you can now get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon for $39.99 (was $59.99), matching the cheapest ever price we saw over Black Friday. We've tested this all-new version of the premium streaming device and concluded it is one of the best streaming sticks available today in our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review thanks to its faster performance and support for the latest Wi-Fi standards.

There are other even cheaper options, too, if you want a straightforward 4K streaming stick without the premium features, or even just a standard HD-compatible version. Prices start at $19.99 and you can see all the offers below along with my recommendations for which one to buy depending on your needs.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

A return to the lowest price we've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams all of the same content in the same ultra-high definition quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster and smoother performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience – if you have a compatible router. A worthwhile upgrade, then, if you're a very frequent user.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale at Amazon. This model also got a recent refresh to support more reliable Wi-Fi 6 tech and to rejig the remote, making it the go-to option from Amazon if you want to stream shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. Today's deal is $5 more than the record-low from last year's Black Friday, but it's still a good offer for regular and light users after a solid all-around streaming stick.

Fire TV Stick: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

If you want to save even more money and don't need 4K resolution support, you can also consider the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick. It's on sale today for $24.99 but has been as low as $19.99 in the past. Still, as we found in our Fire TV Stick review, it serves as a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV. You get access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Which Fire TV Stick should you buy?

If you're all about getting the best deal and the most features, then I'd suggest the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It's the retailer's most premium device, offering the highest video quality with 4K ultra-high definition support, HDR10+ for improved colors, Dolby Atmos for the most immersive sound and Wi-Fi 6 tech for the smoothest streaming experience.

It's true that the previous generation model was cheaper than this before it was discontinued, but this is now the only way to get the fastest and most responsive version of Amazon's streaming stick.

I will offer one caveat, though, and that is prices for all models of the Fire TV Stick will almost definitely be cheaper later in the year during the retailer's big Amazon Prime Day sale. If you want to and can hold off until then you could save even more compared to today - perhaps between $5 to $10.

Of course, you need to be a Prime member to get access to those deals, which costs $14.99 per month. So, if you're not signed up – or aren't planning to be a subscriber when the sale starts in July – then today's offers are equally as good.