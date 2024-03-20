Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K hits record-low price in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale – and more deals on cheaper models too

Amazon's Big Spring Sale has arrived and as part of it, the entire Amazon Fire TV Stick range has fallen to its record-lowest price, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

• See all of today's Fire TV Stick deals at Amazon

That's the standout deal so far. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max has fallen to $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon in the US and has dropped to £44.99 (was £69.99) at Amazon in the UK. This matches its cheapest ever price, which it hit during Black Friday, so if you missed out then, now is your chance to get one.

Cheaper options are available, too, if you want to save even more money. Prices start at $19.99/£24.99 for a standard HD-compatible version, or you can also get a straightforward 4K streaming stick without the premium features for $29.99/£34.99 (see the deals below). We have seen other Fire TV Sticks for cheaper before, but there are still some decent savings here. Check out all the offers below including my recommendations and advice on which will best suit your needs.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals in the US

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BP9SNVH9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

A return to the lowest price we've seen for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams all of the same content in the same ultra-high definition quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster and smoother performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses Wi-Fi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience – if you have a compatible router. A worthwhile upgrade, then, if you're a very frequent user.

Fire TV Stick 4K: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fall-new-amazon-fire-tv-stick-4k%2Fdp%2FB0BP9MDCQZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale at Amazon. This model also got a recent refresh to support more reliable Wi-Fi 6 tech and to rejig the remote, making it the go-to option from Amazon if you want to stream shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. Today's deal is $5 more than the record-low from last year's Black Friday, but it's still a good offer for regular and light users after a solid all-around streaming stick.

Fire TV Stick: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Ffire-tv-stick-with-3rd-gen-alexa-voice-remote%2Fdp%2FB08C1W5N87%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

If you want to save even more money and don't need 4K resolution support, you can also consider the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick. It's on sale today for $24.99 but has been as low as $19.99 in the past. Still, as we found in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-2020" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Fire TV Stick review, it serves as a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV. You get access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Fire TV Stick Lite: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB091G31KSJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The most basic streaming stick in the Amazon Fire TV Stick lineup, the Fire TV Stick Lite can stream movies and TV shows in Full HD and comes with voice control. However it's worth noting during our tests, which you can read in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-lite" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Fire TV Stick Lite review, we had some frustrations that you can avoid by paying $5 more for the standard Fire TV Stick. But for those wanting to save money, this does offer what you need for HD streaming.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals in the UK

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-stick-4k-max%2Fdp%2FB0BTFSYWWB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £69.99 now £44.99 at Amazon

This is a record-low price for the newest version of Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams all of the same content in the same ultra-high definition quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster and smoother performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6E technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience – if you have a compatible router. A worthwhile upgrade, then, if you're a very frequent user.

Fire TV Stick 4K: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Ffire-tv-stick-4k%2Fdp%2FB0BTFRN4K6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

The standard Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale at Amazon. This model also got a recent refresh to support more reliable Wi-Fi 6 tech and to rejig the remote, making it the go-to option from Amazon if you want to stream shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. Today's deal is a new record-low price so it's a great offer for regular and light users after a solid all-around streaming stick.

Fire TV Stick: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB08C1RR8JM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £44.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

If you want to save even more money and don't need 4K resolution support, you can also consider the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick. It's on sale today for £29.99 but it has been as low as £19.99 in the past. Still, as we found in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-2020" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Fire TV Stick review, it serves as a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV. You get access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices.

Fire TV Stick Lite: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2Fdp%2FB091G31KSJ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

This is Amazon's cheapest and most basic streaming stick. It's capable of streaming your favourite content in full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. Considering the standard version is just £5 more, you may want to go for that and save yourself from the biggest frustrations we found when testing it for our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/amazon-fire-tv-stick-lite" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Fire TV Stick Lite review.

Which Fire TV Stick should you buy?

If you're all about getting the best deal and the most features, then I'd suggest the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. It's the retailer's most premium device, offering the highest video quality with 4K ultra-high definition support, HDR10+ for improved colors, Dolby Atmos for the most immersive sound and Wi-Fi 6 tech for the smoothest streaming experience.

It's one of the best streaming sticks available today, we said in our review of the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max that "it's surprising how quick it is for a streaming stick" thanks to its support of all the latest Wi-Fi standards and its quad-core 2.0GHz processor, allowing for a smoother experience.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max also supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG HDR formats and includes the new Ambient Experience, which displays a choice of different artworks, photos and more on screen.

If you're not too worried about these extras, then the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K should suit as it'll still give you the same HDR support as the Max version and it even has the same design - and you'll be saving roughly $10/£10 while you're at it.

I will offer one caveat, though, and that is prices for all models of the Fire TV Stick will almost definitely be cheaper later in the year during the retailer's big Amazon Prime Day sale. If you want to and can hold off until then you could save even more compared to today - perhaps between $5 to $10.

Of course, you need to be a Prime member to get access to those deals, which costs $14.99 per month. So, if you're not signed up – or aren't planning to be a subscriber when the sale starts in July – then today's offers are equally as good.

More streaming stick deals

Looking for more streaming stick deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

Scroll down for more Amazon Spring sale deals in the US and UK.

More US Amazon Spring Sale deals

More UK Amazon Spring Sale deals