Roku Express 4K bundle arrives to tempt you away from the Fire Stick 4K

Roku has quietly revealed a new, affordable streaming bundle called the Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro.

The devices themselves aren’t anything new as they’ve both been around for several years, albeit sold separately. The Express 4K box , as the name suggests, can output video up to 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) at 60 FPS and comes with image-enhancing tech like HDR10 as well as HDR10 Plus. It supports dual-band wireless networks across 2.4GHz and 5Ghz signals. With this, you can have good-performing streams across multiple TVs with the Express 4K at the center of this interconnecting web. All these software features can be easily accessed or configured through Roku’s easy-to-use operating system.

The Voice Remote Pro is pretty impressive in its own right. It offers “hand-free voice control” which can be activated by a simple “Hey Roku” command. Just by uttering that one command, you’ll be able to power up your TV, control streaming platforms, play movies, or find the remote if you ever lose it in between the couch cushions. Additionally, it has a headphone port on the side for private listening.

Other than that, this is your garden variety remote control. The Voice Remote Pro has the typical buttons you’d expect like the volume adjuster and a directional pad for navigating menus. Plus, there are shortcuts at the bottom for key streaming services like Netflix, as well as two programmable buttons.

Normally, we would direct you to pre-order the Roku Express 4K with Voice Remote Pro combo. However, it is currently sold out at the time of this writing. News site ZDNET states in their report the bundle costs $50 “with orders shipping on October 3." No word on when it’ll come back – although we did ask.

Made for you

Interestingly, the timing of this unveiling comes about a week after Amazon announced its new Fire TV Stick 4K as well as the second generation Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Roku apparently wants to take the battle for your viewership directly to Amazon, as it’s also been reported by ZDNet that the Express 4K bundle will be sold exclusively on Amazon’s website. But the question is, will it be enough to draw customers to Roku? Maybe, but it’ll be tough.

You see, the upcoming Fire TV Stick 4K has features powered by the company’s own generative AI tech. The AI will be able to “learn” what you like and “how you browse” in order to recommend content that’s perfect for you. It even powers the device’s new art creation tool.

As impressive as this is, perhaps you’re just not interested in anything related to AI. Maybe you want a straightforward, easy-to-use product. Well, that’s the Roku’s Express 4K bundle.

