Every Amazon Fire Stick has had its price slashed for Labor Day

Labor Day sales are under way and it's a perfect opportunity to pick up a deal on the best tech around – including the entire range of Amazon's Fire TV Sticks, which are some of the best streaming devices around.

Of all the deals below, the best value is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is available for $39.99 (was $59.99) at Amazon. This is the most complete Fire TV Stick, offering not only full 4K resolution, but also Wi-Fi 6 technology and faster navigation and performance. Alternatively, you can save yourself a few bucks and get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 (was $49.99) at Amazon. It offers the same features as the 4K Max, but without the faster Wi-Fi and processor.

It's worth noting this isn't the cheapest we've seen these Amazon Fire TV devices – most were between $5 and $10 cheaper during Prime Day – but if you're after a Fire TV device today, this is the cheapest you'll find on Labor Day.

Today's best Fire TV Stick deals

Fire TV Stick Lite: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick Lite is capable of streaming in Full HD through all the major streaming apps with voice controls, but is not able to control your connected TV or soundbar. A minor inconvenience in order to pay the lower price. We've seen this for cheaper before, but if you're looking for the Fire TV Stick Lite today, this is the cheapest deal we've found.

Fire TV Stick HD: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

We found the Fire TV Stick HD was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV in our Fire TV Stick review, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices. Personally, we'd recommend upgrading to the Fire TV Stick 4K for an extra $5, but for those with HD TVs, this is a cheaper option.

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. We've seen the Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 before, but this is still a solid $20 discount if you're looking for a Fire TV stick today.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means you get faster performance when navigating apps and searching for shows. Plus, it uses Wi-Fi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience. We've seen this for $5 less before, but it's still an excellent 33% off for Labor Day.

Amazon Fire TV Cube: was $139.99 now $109.99 at Amazon

The Fire TV Cube will give you the best 4K streaming experience thanks to its fast and responsive interface, plus there's support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio to ensure supported content looks and sounds as good as possible. Of course, there are all the usual smart features with Alexa built-in, too. This isn't the cheapest we've seen it – it's previously dropped to $99.99 during Prime Day – but it is still a fantastic price.

The Fire TV device range enables smart features to your TV if you don't have a smart TV, namely access to major streaming apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more, or offers an alternative if you're looking for a different smart TV platform to the one built-in to your TV.

As we said above, our recommendation is either the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for all the apps you need plus improved performance, or the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for the same features with slightly more sluggish performance, but an opportunity to save some money.

If you have a HDTV, both the Amazon Fire TV Stick HD and Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite will suit fine, though again we think the Fire TV Stick HD is worth it as it allows more freedom than the Lite version.