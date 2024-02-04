Surround yourself in the sounds of Super Bowl Sunday with these 3 top soundbar deals

We all know about the importance of having a good TV for watching the Super Bowl. You want a set with the best picture possible, one that can process the fast motion of every pass and run without compromising on picture quality. But what about the sound?

To add that extra layer to your Super Bowl Sunday experience, a soundbar could be what you need. With the exception of more premium models such as the Samsung S95C, TV speakers generally aren’t the best. When you watch the Super Bowl, you want to feel like you’re there, from the roar of the crowd to every crunching tackle. And let’s not forget, you’ll need that commentary to be nice and clear as well.

The good news is, there are soundbars to suit every budget. But whether you’re buying on a restricted budget or spending big, you don’t want to miss out, and that’s why we’re here to help. We’ve chosen 3 of the best soundbars you can buy that are sure to spice up your Super Bowl, from a basic beast to a full surround-sound package.

If these 3 soundbars don’t tick all your boxes, we’ve also collected today’s best Super Bowl soundbar deals around the web from retailers including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more.

The best soundbars for the Super Bowl 2024

(Image credit: Sony)

1. Sony HT-S2000

The Sony HT-S2000 is all about functionality and performance for less. When we tested the S2000, we found it simple to set up – just connect it to your TV’s HDMI ARC port and away you go. An alphanumeric display and the Sony Home Entertainment app also aid in the easy set-up.

Sound quality is impressive on the S2000. Thanks to its dedicated center channel speaker, which is something lacking in many 2.1-channel soundbars around the S2000’s price range, dialogue is clear and punchy and doesn’t falter at high volumes –perfect if you want to hear the commentary over the crowd. It’s also no slouch when it comes to virtual Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound, with impressive immersion for a standalone bar.

The Sony HT-S2000 does lack features such as Wi-Fi, meaning you’re limited to lossy Bluetooth for music streaming, but it's nonetheless a great value. The S2000 retails for $299, which for the quality and features it brings is a seriously competitive price.

(Image credit: Bose)

2. Bose Smart Soundbar 600

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is a compact Dolby Atmos soundbar that doesn’t compromise on sound or features. It offers extensive streaming options such as Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect for higher quality music streaming, and also has Alexa voice assistant support.

As for sound quality, dialogue is full and clear with the Bose 600 and there’s good stereo separation. In our tests we also found Dolby Atmos and other surround effects to be detailed and immersive for such a small bar. Bass is somewhat light on the Bose 600 due to its compact form factor, but this can be rectified by purchasing Bose’s optional wireless subwoofer. But even without a sub, the Bose 600 is still a gutsy soundbar overall.

Bose’s bar usually sits at a mid-range price of $499, in direct competition with the Sonos Beam. But its price has been slashed to $399 just in time for the Super Bowl, saving you $100. That’s a great price for the quality and features you get with the Bose 600, which will add that extra oomph to your Super Bowl Sunday.

(Image credit: Samsung)

3. Samsung HW-Q990C

The Samsung HW-Q990C is less of a soundbar and more of a home theater package consisting of 11.1.4 channels spread across a mammoth front bar, two wireless rear speakers with upward-firing tweeters and a hefty wireless subwoofer.

Sound quality is simply stellar on the Q990C. It’s built for power with an ability to be direct and room-filling, but with a nuanced touch that doesn’t go overboard when pushed to higher volumes. Surround sound is the Q990C’s real talent, as it creates a Dolby Atmos experience no other soundbar packages can really capture, with a level of immersion that wows. If you want to feel like you’re at the Super Bowl, the Q990C will make it happen. The Q990C handles music well, too, though for that you may want to stick to listening in its native Stereo mode.

Samsung’s soundbar has Q-Symphony, a feature that adds a compatible Samsung TV’s speakers to the mix when it is connected to the Q990C, something that can also be done wirelessly. It also has multiple HDMI ports with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ video passthrough, although there’s no 4K 120Hz passthrough for gaming..

This is not a cheap soundbar system, retailing on average for $1,399. For those who can’t stretch their budget that far, there is also the Samsung HW-Q930C, currently available at Best Buy for $899. This is a similar soundbar package to the Q990C, just with 9.1.4 channels. But if you do want the complete experience and can stretch your budget, the HW-Q990C is worth every penny and really will cap off your Super Bowl experience.

You can check out more of the best cheap soundbar deals happening right now.