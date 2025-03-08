Setting up the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar was one of the worst tech experiences of my life, but damn it sounds incredible

Opinion
By
published

A whole lot of pain for glorious audio gain

The Sonos Arc Ultra in a living room, in front of plants and personal niknaks
(Image credit: Future)

I. Loathe. The. Sonos. App. Sorry for that appalling punctuation, but since the firm retooled and relaunched its application last year, thousands of Sonos fans have been forced to endure audio anguish. Up until recently, it was about as dependable as a starving fox guarding a hen house.

Not long ago, we labelled 2024 as the year Sonos slipped. Why? Largely because of the redesigned Sonos app’s refusal to play ball with many of the company’s soundbars and smart speakers, like the wonderful Sonos Era 300.

I was first introduced to how annoying the app was a few months ago when I installed the updated software on my iPad Pro 13-inch (2024). All of a sudden, I could no longer tweak my EQ settings due to a maddening failed login loop that kept telling me to “Sign in as the System Owner to see this content” on both my tablet and iPhone 14 Pro.

It was only recently when I bought the Sonos Arc Ultra that I dared go near the app again. For the first two weeks of owning what we consider to be “the best one-box Dolby Atmos soundbar”, the System Owner loop was still stuck in full Groundhog Day mode for me… minus the Bill Murray-provided chuckles.

The Sonos app on an iPad

I would also say that this, perhaps, is not the most efficient use of space… (Image credit: Future)

The sweet sound of success

Finally, I was presented with a glimmer of hope when I installed the app on my Asus Zephyrus G14 laptop. As soon as it allowed me to sign in as the owner of my system – a gobsmacking privilege, I know – the app suddenly started playing nice on my Apple devices. This meant I could at long last tweak the EQ of the best soundbar Sonos has ever made.

Sadly though, more software sadness soon presented itself. The app forced me to resync every one of my Sonos devices – a setup that spans the Arc Ultra, two Sonos Subs and a pair of Sonos Era 300 speakers.

Cue an hour-long experiment in twisted torture that involved scanning the pairing buttons of all my Sonos kit with my iPhone’s camera. The process proved to be incredibly finicky, and it took me around seven attempts on both of my Sonos Subs before the app finally recognized them. My poor, utterly ruined knees.

After obliterating all of my cartilage, my Sonos surround sound setup mercifully at least sounds glorious. And during that fortnight when I couldn’t sync my Era 300 speakers and subwoofers, it made me appreciate how much of an audio upgrade the Arc Ultra provides over the OG Sonos Arc.

Kai hard

With my subs out of action during the App Incident, I could instantly appreciate just how much weightier the bass of the Ultra was compared to the original Arc. Another significant improvement? The way the Arc Ultra handles Dolby Atmos effects. While watching the exhilarating final few episodes of Cobra Kai season 6, it was easy to hear the added height the Ultra pumped out sound during all that kickass karate action.

The Sonos Arc Ultra in a living room, underneath a TV playing Cobra Kai

Patience was necessary to achieve (sound) balance. (Image credit: Future)

I also really appreciate how much clearer dialogue sounds on the Arc Ultra. While I never had many problems while watching the best Disney+ movies on my old soundbar, it was definitely an issue when playing some of the best PS5 games.

On the Arc Ultra, though, playing through Cyberpunk 2077 again is proving to be a delight. That’s in part because the voices of V, Johnny Silverhand and friends feel so much more enhanced; no longer being drowned out by the background buzz of Night City’s streets that blare from my Sonos Era 300 rear speakers.

Though I’ve only owned it for less than a month, I already consider the Arc Ultra the best piece of audio equipment Sonos has ever released. There’s no question that it’s one of the best soundbars you can buy today. I just wish I hadn’t gone through all that app agony to appreciate its full glory.

You might also like…

TOPICS
Dave Meikleham
Dave Meikleham

Dave is a freelancer who's been writing about tech and video games since 2006, with bylines across GamesRadar+, Total Film, PC Gamer, and Edge. He's been obsessed with all manner of AV equipment ever since his parents first bought him a hideously garish 13-inch CRT TV (complete with built-in VCR, no less) back in 1998. Over the years he’s owned more plasma and OLED TVs than he can count. On an average day, he spends 30% of his waking existence having mild panic attacks about vertical banding and dead pixels. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
New Sonos app home screen shown on an iPhone, held in a person&#039;s hand
2024: The year Sonos slipped
Sonos
Sonos had a terrible '24. Here's how it hopes to bring you a happier new year
New Sonos app home screen shown on an iPhone, held in a person&#039;s hand
Sonos may have finally fixed its app’s biggest remaining problem
close-up of soundbar mesh with Sonos branding
New info about Sonos' streaming box sounds like a dream product, apart from the 2 horrendous flaws
Sonos Era 300 close-up of logo
The leaked Sonos streaming box could be a huge hit for custom home theaters, if it adds 2 key missing features from the current line-up
An array of Genelec speakers with. a Samsung soundbar in the middle at the Samsung Audio Lab
‘Atmos content costs too much money’: Samsung told me why Dolby Atmos isn't the future of surround sound, and why it launched Eclipsa Audio
Latest in Soundbars
The Sonos Arc Ultra in a living room, in front of plants and personal niknaks
Setting up the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar was one of the worst tech experiences of my life, but damn it sounds incredible
Sony HT-S2000 lowest price deal image
Get Dolby Atmos on a budget: the Sony HT-S2000 soundbar is back to its lowest ever price
Bose Smart soundbar on TV stand with TV showing The Batman
I'm amazed by the Bose Smart Soundbar’s features for the money, and am also impressed with its Dolby Atmos sound
Bose Solo Soundbar 2 against pink background with plant
It’s no dud, but this cheap Bose soundbar I reviewed felt a little outdated for this one reason
Sonos Arc Lowest Price 2024 deal image
The Sonos Arc is one of our favorite Dolby Atmos soundbars, and it's back to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
New Sonos app home screen shown on an iPhone, held in a person&#039;s hand
Sonos may have finally fixed its app’s biggest remaining problem
Latest in Opinion
Customer service 3D manager concept. AI assistance headphone call center
The era of Agentic AI
A hand reaching out to touch a futuristic rendering of an AI processor.
Balancing innovation and security in an era of intensifying global competition
Image of someone clicking a cloud icon.
Five ways to save time and money with your IT in 2025
Data center racks with cables and servers
The multidimensional strategy enterprises need for AI and cloud workloads
EDMONTON, CANADA - FEBRUARY 10: A woman uses a cell phone displaying the Open AI logo, with the same logo visible on a computer screen in the background, on February 10, 2025, in Edmonton, Canada
How to use ChatGPT to prepare for a job interview
GPT 4.5
ChatGPT 4.5 understands subtext, but it doesn't feel like an enormous leap from ChatGPT-4o
More about soundbars
Bose Solo Soundbar 2 against pink background with plant

It’s no dud, but this cheap Bose soundbar I reviewed felt a little outdated for this one reason
Dolby Atmos logo on the front of the Majority Elias

I tested an ultra-cheap Dolby Atmos soundbar against a premium alternative, here's why it's worth spending the extra cash
Ben Wainwright as Lord Frederick Trenchard and Harriet Slater as Clara Dunn in Belgravia: The Next Chapter

Watch Belgravia: The Next Chapter online – how to stream the dazzling period drama
See more latest