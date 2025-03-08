Setting up the Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar was one of the worst tech experiences of my life, but damn it sounds incredible

I. Loathe. The. Sonos. App. Sorry for that appalling punctuation, but since the firm retooled and relaunched its application last year, thousands of Sonos fans have been forced to endure audio anguish. Up until recently, it was about as dependable as a starving fox guarding a hen house.

Not long ago, we labelled 2024 as the year Sonos slipped. Why? Largely because of the redesigned Sonos app’s refusal to play ball with many of the company’s soundbars and smart speakers, like the wonderful Sonos Era 300.

I was first introduced to how annoying the app was a few months ago when I installed the updated software on my iPad Pro 13-inch (2024). All of a sudden, I could no longer tweak my EQ settings due to a maddening failed login loop that kept telling me to “Sign in as the System Owner to see this content” on both my tablet and iPhone 14 Pro.

It was only recently when I bought the Sonos Arc Ultra that I dared go near the app again. For the first two weeks of owning what we consider to be “the best one-box Dolby Atmos soundbar”, the System Owner loop was still stuck in full Groundhog Day mode for me… minus the Bill Murray-provided chuckles.

I would also say that this, perhaps, is not the most efficient use of space… (Image credit: Future)

The sweet sound of success

Finally, I was presented with a glimmer of hope when I installed the app on my Asus Zephyrus G14 laptop. As soon as it allowed me to sign in as the owner of my system – a gobsmacking privilege, I know – the app suddenly started playing nice on my Apple devices. This meant I could at long last tweak the EQ of the best soundbar Sonos has ever made.

Sadly though, more software sadness soon presented itself. The app forced me to resync every one of my Sonos devices – a setup that spans the Arc Ultra, two Sonos Subs and a pair of Sonos Era 300 speakers.

Cue an hour-long experiment in twisted torture that involved scanning the pairing buttons of all my Sonos kit with my iPhone’s camera. The process proved to be incredibly finicky, and it took me around seven attempts on both of my Sonos Subs before the app finally recognized them. My poor, utterly ruined knees.

After obliterating all of my cartilage, my Sonos surround sound setup mercifully at least sounds glorious. And during that fortnight when I couldn’t sync my Era 300 speakers and subwoofers, it made me appreciate how much of an audio upgrade the Arc Ultra provides over the OG Sonos Arc.

Kai hard

With my subs out of action during the App Incident, I could instantly appreciate just how much weightier the bass of the Ultra was compared to the original Arc. Another significant improvement? The way the Arc Ultra handles Dolby Atmos effects. While watching the exhilarating final few episodes of Cobra Kai season 6, it was easy to hear the added height the Ultra pumped out sound during all that kickass karate action.

Patience was necessary to achieve (sound) balance. (Image credit: Future)

I also really appreciate how much clearer dialogue sounds on the Arc Ultra. While I never had many problems while watching the best Disney+ movies on my old soundbar, it was definitely an issue when playing some of the best PS5 games.

On the Arc Ultra, though, playing through Cyberpunk 2077 again is proving to be a delight. That’s in part because the voices of V, Johnny Silverhand and friends feel so much more enhanced; no longer being drowned out by the background buzz of Night City’s streets that blare from my Sonos Era 300 rear speakers.

Though I’ve only owned it for less than a month, I already consider the Arc Ultra the best piece of audio equipment Sonos has ever released. There’s no question that it’s one of the best soundbars you can buy today. I just wish I hadn’t gone through all that app agony to appreciate its full glory.