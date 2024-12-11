Skipped Black Friday? Samsung’s The Freestyle projector is back to its lowest-ever price

Nothing gives you a big image on the go as easily as a portable projector. Whether it's for gaming or outdoor movie nights, the best portable projectors offer quick setup and even have built-in streaming for movies and TV shows. One favorite is Samsung’s The Freestyle, and you can now get a Samsung The Freestyle 2nd gen portable projector for $599.99 at Samsung.

This deal is an all-time low price for The Freestyle 2nd Gen – Samsung obviously forgot that Black Friday is over. If you’re looking for a compact portable projector with a battery power option for gaming, streaming movies, or any other use, this is your chance to get a deal.

Samsung’s The Freestyle automatically optimizes its picture wherever to choose to set it up or beam it at – no setup on your part is required. It has the same smart TV interface found in Samsung’s TV’s built-in, letting you stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix and Hulu, and it also Samsung’s Gaming Hub for cloud-based gaming from Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, and other services.

Today's best Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen deal

Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Samsung Samsung's portable projector is one of the most innovative we've seen, and it's now selling for $200 less from Samsung. Portables are great for outdoor movie nights but can also be set up anywhere you want to get a big 100-inch HD-res image. The Freestyle is also a great projector for gaming, so this is a deal we enthusiastically recommend.

The Freestyle 2nd Gen’s 360 degree speaker system delivers a surprisingly wide soundstage and it can also be used as a portable speaker for music. It supports Samsung Bixby and Amazon Alexa voice commands to control volume and you can connect an external battery pack to make the Freestyle a truly portable option.