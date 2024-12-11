Skipped Black Friday? Samsung’s The Freestyle projector is back to its lowest-ever price
Nothing gives you a big image on the go as easily as a portable projector. Whether it's for gaming or outdoor movie nights, the best portable projectors offer quick setup and even have built-in streaming for movies and TV shows. One favorite is Samsung’s The Freestyle, and you can now get a Samsung The Freestyle 2nd gen portable projector for $599.99 at Samsung.
This deal is an all-time low price for The Freestyle 2nd Gen – Samsung obviously forgot that Black Friday is over. If you’re looking for a compact portable projector with a battery power option for gaming, streaming movies, or any other use, this is your chance to get a deal.
Samsung’s The Freestyle automatically optimizes its picture wherever to choose to set it up or beam it at – no setup on your part is required. It has the same smart TV interface found in Samsung’s TV’s built-in, letting you stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix and Hulu, and it also Samsung’s Gaming Hub for cloud-based gaming from Xbox, Nvidia GeForce Now, and other services.
Today's best Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen deal
Samsung's portable projector is one of the most innovative we've seen, and it's now selling for $200 less from Samsung. Portables are great for outdoor movie nights but can also be set up anywhere you want to get a big 100-inch HD-res image. The Freestyle is also a great projector for gaming, so this is a deal we enthusiastically recommend.
The Freestyle 2nd Gen’s 360 degree speaker system delivers a surprisingly wide soundstage and it can also be used as a portable speaker for music. It supports Samsung Bixby and Amazon Alexa voice commands to control volume and you can connect an external battery pack to make the Freestyle a truly portable option.
The Freestyle 2nd Gen’s HD-resolution image is specified for 550 lumens brightness, which is sufficient for viewing in dim or dark rooms. It supports HDR10 high dynamic range and has auto-focus and keystone, and you can get a 100-inch picture from with it positioned 8.8 feet away from a wall.
In our Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen review we praised the compact, lightweight design and excellent features for a portable model. Even at its regular $799 price, The Freestyle 2nd Gen is a good alternative to more expensive 4K models. At this discounted $599, it’s even better.
