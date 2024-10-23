One of Samsung's best OLED TVs is down to a record-low price - save $1,100

When the Samsung S90C came out it shot to the top of our best TV guide – and our TV experts were so full of praise that I went out and bought it myself. It's a decision I've not regretted once a year later. Now, Samsung has released a successor, and this upgraded model is currently on sale direct from the manufacturer where you can get the Samsung 65-inch S90D for $1,599.99 (was $2,699.99).

With this year's Black Friday deals on the horizon, I can understand why you might hesitate before making a big TV purchase. The end-of-year sales are usually when we see the biggest price cuts on popular products like TVs so patience could be rewarded with a slightly better saving over the next few weeks. However, this offer is a record-low price for the Samsung S90D in this size, so if you don't want to wait around you score a great deal right now.

Today's best Samsung OLED TV deal

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90D is the newest version of the five-star-rated Samsung S90C so it carries many of the same qualities and features that made the original one of the best TVs you can buy. These include terrific overall picture quality, impressive levels of brightness, rich contrast and colors, and industry-leading performance for watching movies, enjoying shows and smooth gaming. This offer as part of the Samsung Week sale brings the 65-inch version of the display back to its record-low price.

While we haven't officially tested the S90D, you can apply much of what we said in our Samsung S90C review to this model given it's a direct upgrade. Superior brightness and contrast are two of the key features thanks to the slick QD-OLED panel.

Gamers will appreciate the four HDMI 2.1 ports and 144Hz refresh rate support for a smooth and responsive experience on current-gen consoles. That's been the main highlight of the previous S90C TV for me – along with the fantastic picture quality in all other content. Dune, Mad Max: Fury Road and The Matrix have looked especially good when I've watched them in 4K.

If you do decide you want to hold off for now then you can bookmark our Black Friday TV deals hub for regular updates on all the top offers we see over the next couple of months, including more discounts on top-rated Samsung, LG, Sony and Hisense displays.