Roku is set to unveil its very own OLED TV with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision IQ

Sharp is one of the oldest names in consumer electronics – it was founded in Tokyo in 1912 – but it's been largely absent from the US mainstream market for several years now. But now it's back! Back! BACK! Its comeback is being made with style too. The new Sharp Roku TV OLED 4K range is the first OLED Roku TV and it's on sale now for less than you might expect based on the best OLED TVs.

The OLED models will have Sharp's AQUOS branding and are available in two sizes, 55- and 65-inches, both with 4K 120Hz displays, two x 15W speakers with Dolby Atmos compatibility and four HDMI ports, one of which is eARC. There's Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) across all four inputs as well as gamer-friendly Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision IQ.

Sharp AQUOS Roku OLED TV: price and availability

The new Roku OLED TVs are on sale now at shop.sharpusa.com with a selling price of $2,499.99 for the 65-inch model and $1,899.99 for the 55-inch. However, those prices are already being discounted, so if you were to buy a set today all you'll pay is $1,999.99 for the 65-incher and $1,499.99 for the 55-incher. Comparing prices is a little bit unfair with Black Friday TV deals everywhere right now, but the Sharp models' discounted prices are very competitive with the usual cost of similarly specced OLEDs such as the excellent LG B3.

If you're not fussed about OLED, Sharp has plenty more Roku TVs at very low prices. Its 75-inch 4K UHD FT-75EL8UR is currently down from $929.99 to $739.99, and the 50-inch model FT-C50EL8UR is down from $429.99 to $339.99.

We haven't tested these new TVs yet, but back in the day we really rated Sharp: its 2008 LCD TVs were "a revelation" and we were quite impressed by their 2021 mid-range QLEDs too. The firm sells a range of Roku TVs in the UK too, where it's carved out a niche as a provider of decent quality smart TVs with equally decent price tags.