These cheap Black Friday portable projector deals will make dream Christmas movie nights

Black Friday deals are officially here, which means it's a great time to pick up a saving on a portable projector. It may not be the season for spending nights outside but it always pays off to be prepared. If you've been considering getting one, then you're in luck, because some of our favorite models have been reduced in this year's sales event.

One of the best projectors – Samsung's The Freestyle (Gen 2), which is our favorite for its portability – has been reduced both in the US and UK. We've also spotted two of our best portable projectors for affordability and home flexibility reduced in the sales. And if you're not looking to spend a lot, then we've included a super-cheap option so that every budget is taken care of.

US deals

UK deals

Today's best US portable projector deals

Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Samsung

Samsung's portable projector is one of the most innovative we've seen, and it's now selling for nearly its lowest-ever price direct from Samsung. Portables are great for movie nights anywhere you want to get a big 100-inch HD image. The Freestyle leads our list of the best portable projectors, so this is a deal we can enthusiastically recommend.

Anker Nebula Solar portable projector: was $459.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

This compact and stylish mini projector was already affordable when we tested it, but now that it's discounted by 24%, it's an even better buy. Amazon is also offering a $20 coupon for this portable projector so you can get even more savings on this four star product. As we said in Anker Nebula Solar review, it's "a sleek, smart gadget with a few tricks up its sleeve – including Bluetooth speaker functionality, an Android TV interface, and a well-fitted remote".

Elephas mini projector: was $159.98 now $69.98 at Amazon

This is not a portable projector we've reviewed, but considering it's under $70, we couldn't not include such an affordable option in this roundup. Amazon has marked it down by 56% and is also an extra $10 coupon, so it's a great saving. It has plenty of customer reviews too, with over half of these giving it five stars.

Today's best UK portable projector deals

Samsung The Freestyle 2nd Gen projector: was £699.99 now £599.99 at Samsung

Samsung's portable projector is one of the most innovative we've seen, and it's now selling for nearly its lowest-ever price direct from Samsung. Portables are great for movie nights anywhere you want to get a big 100-inch HD image. The Freestyle leads our list of the best portable projectors, so this is a deal we can enthusiastically recommend.

Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser projector: was £1,999.99 now £1,399.99 at Amazon

We rate this as the best in-home portable projector you can buy, but it's also very carry-able so it works for a lot of different situations. Now you can save £600 on Anker's Nebula 4K laser projector at Amazon. The Nebula comes with Android TV built-in so that you can binge-watch all your favorite shows and movies. It also has ‎Intelligent Environment Adaptation (IEA) Technology, keystone correction, autofocus, a screen fit, an eye guard and Dolby Audio.

XuanPad mini projector: was £119.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

While we haven't tested this portable projector ourselves, it has more than 6,000 reviews on Amazon with more than half of customers rating it five stars. For this reason and the fact that it's so affordable, we've included it in this roundup to give you a cheap and cheerful option that will make a great stocking filler. It delivers 200 lumens and can project a screen size of 30 to 200 inches.

