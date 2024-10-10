Post-Prime Day deal: Samsung's S90D OLED TV is still on sale for an unbelievable price

There's no time to waste on post-Prime Day mortem. Amazon is still pushing limited-time deals ahead of the holiday season. You can now get the Samsung S90D Series 65-Inch OLED 4K TV at Amazon for $1,399.99 (was $2,197.99).

This price beats the last record low by a couple hundred dollars and only costs $100 more than its predecessor, the S90C. It's so low, in fact, that it's hard to imagine how Black Friday can top it. While the 65-inch model stands out, you can also buy sizes between 42 and 85 inches for discounts 20% off or more.

The S90D is the newer version of TechRadar's best TV of 2023 and the mid-range option in Samsung's current OLED TV series between the entry-level S85D and premium S95D. In short, it's an ideal middle ground for upgrading your current setup, especially if you've been eying an OLED.

Today's best Samsung OLED 4K TV deal

Samsung Samsung S90D Series 65-Inch OLED 4K TV: was $2,198.49 now $1,399.99 at Amazon

The Samsung S90D OLED 4K TV is at its lowest price yet. That's especially worth highlighting, considering it's the next-generation model of our best TV of 2023, the S90C. Like its predecessor, it flaunts brightness and color contrast with support for advanced HDR formats like DR10+, HDR10, and HLG. It also leans into the gaming angle with its 144 Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub, which lets you stream games without a console. The 4K AI upscaling improves resolution and supports features like the Smart TV Hub and Dolby Atmos sound, too. The 65-inch model stands out with its value, but sizes 42 inches are also on sale.

The S90D excels in many of the same categories as the S90C. In its Samsung S90C review, TechRadar highlighted bright, contrast-rich pictures, gaming support, and value for the advanced QD-OLED technology. The S90D improves on that with 20% more brightness than the S90C and continues to support HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG HDR formats. Unfortunately, Dolby Vision is still nowhere to be seen, but Dolby Atmos surround sound is here to stay.

As for gaming, the S90D supports a steady 144 Hz refresh rate and upgrades the resolution using 4K AI upscaling for movies, sports, and more. The Samsung Gaming Hub also lets you stream games without a console and recommends new ones depending on your tastes.

The S90D isn't the only option for an OLED TV upgrade. Be sure to browse our list of best TVs for all budgets. Also compare between competitors using articles like LG C4 vs Samsung S90D.