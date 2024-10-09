The Samsung S90C OLED is the best TV of 2024 and it's $1,300 off for Prime Day

I've just spotted today's best Prime Day TV deal, and it's not even on Amazon. The S90C OLED is our best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for an unbelievable price of $1,299.99 (originally $2,599.99) at Samsung. That's a massive $1,300 discount and a record-low price, beating Amazon's Prime Day deal by $138.



Samsung launched a rival sale to combat Prime Day deals, and while most offers match the retail giant's, the S90C OLED is the best deal by far and the lowest price we've ever seen.



Ranked as our best TV and awarded five stars in our Samsung S90C review, praising its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value for money. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design, resulting in the ultimate home-cinema setup.

Just like Amazon's Prime Day sale, Samsung's two-day event ends today at Midnight, and you probably won't see the S90C OLED down to this stunning price until Black Friday. If you want one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now at an incredible price, you should snap up this anti-Prime Day deal before it's gone.

Samsung S90D 42-inch OLED 4K TV: was $1,399.99 now $999.99 at Samsung

The smallest Samsung S90D may not come with a QD-OLED panel like its larger-screen counterparts, but it's still a feature-packed TV. The NQ4 AI Gen2 processor with Real Depth Enhancer has been a hit for other Samsung sets and it still uses an OLED panel for deeper black levels and contrast. Plus it is filled with gaming features including 120Hz refresh rate, VRR, ALLM, and the Samsung Game Hub. Today's prices start at $1,199 for the 42-inch model, but the deepest discounts are on the 65-inch and 77-inch sizes. Sizes from 42-inch: $999.99 to 77-inch: $2,499.99

Samsung QN90D 43-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $1.499 now $999 at Samsung

Samsung’s top mini-LED TV for 2024 now starts at just $1,199 thanks to the latest sale. That’s an excellent deal for an upper mid-range TV offering the high brightness, anti-glare screen, and wide viewing angle needed for daytime sports viewing. With four HDMI 2.1 ports with up to 144Hz support, it’s also a great TV for gaming. Sure, it’s pricier than some other mini-LED options, but today's discounts at Samsung are as good as any we've seen so far. Sizes from 43-inch: $999.99 to 98-inch: $9,999

Samsung The Frame 43-inch QLED 4K TV: was $999.99 now $849.99 at Samsung

Samsung's latest sale also includes a host of price cuts on the gorgeous Frame TV. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. Sizes from 43-inch: $849.99 to 85-inch: $3,799.99

Samsung Q60D 55-inch QLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Samsung

The Q60D is the latest in Samsung's range of more budget-orientated QLED displays. Put simply, it's a great choice if you want a premium TV without completely breaking the band. The slim design means it looks great in any living room, and it also includes useful features like Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. Its 60Hz refresh rate means it's not the best for next-gen gaming but it's a fine choice for everyday viewing. Today's sale at Samsung also brings this one down to its lowest-ever price, according to our price tracking. Sizes from 32-inch: $449.99 to 85-inch: $1,599.99

Samsung S95D 55-inch OLED 4K TV: was $2,599 now $2,199 at Samsung

Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV' and it's easy to see why. Awesome picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design combine to offer one of the best OLED TVs money can buy right now. This popular TV doesn't have the biggest price cut going right now but it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. Sizes from 43-inch: $2,129.99 to 77-inch: $3,799.99

Samsung Q80D 50-inch QLED 4K TV: was £999 now $799 at Samsung

Delivering excellent QLED pictures with surprisingly deep black levels and bold colors, the Samsung Q80D is a TV that covers all the bases at a mid-range price. It also features an extensive list of gaming features that include 4K 120Hz and VRR across four HDMI 2.1 ports. Our Samsung Q80D TV review gave this one four and a half stars out of five, praising its 'great QLED pictures at an attainable price'. Sizes from 50-inch: $799.99 to 85-inch: $2,399.99

Samsung QN90C 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $2,799 now $1,399 at Samsung

The Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90C TV flaunts mini-LED technology that gives it maximum control over brightness. That, plus its 4K resolution and anti-glare screen, gives it the kind of color and contrast that lasts throughout the day from any angle. This isn't the latest model anymore but it's well worth considering if you're looking for a larger display as the bigger sizes are available with healthy discounts today. Sizes from 65-inch: $1,399.99 to 75-inch: $2,599.99

Samsung Q60C 70-inch QLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $1.099.99 at Samsung

Don't mind going for an older model? If you're looking for a decent picture and larger display but don't have loads to spend, this deal on the 70-inch Q60C is a great choice. This is the previous-generation model but still has the great colors and contrast that these QLED displays are known for. It only supports a 60Hz refresh rate, however, so if you're looking for speedy gaming action, go for one of the more premium models.

