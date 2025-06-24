Don't wait for Prime Day: The best-rated TV of 2025 is on sale for its lowest price yet

Like the weather, early Prime Day deals are heating up. Case in point, I've just spotted the best-selling and highly-rated LG C4 OLED TV on sale for its lowest price yet. Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,296.99 (originally $2,699.99), thanks to a massive $1,400 discount. It's an incredible early deal to snag before Amazon Prime Day even begins.



The LG C4 was released last year and sits at the top of TechRadar's best TV and best OLED TV guide, thanks to its premium features and reasonable price. The display is feature-packed and delivers a stunning picture with boosted brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.



Now, I know what you're thinking. Shouldn't I wait for Prime Day for a bigger discount? In my opinion, today's $1,400 price cut is very impressive, and it's the lowest price we've seen for this specific model. We could see the TV drop $50 more during Prime Day, but it'll sell out quickly, and you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member. Today's deal from Amazon is for everyone, and you'll secure a gorgeous new OLED TV at an excellent price.

Don't wait for Prime Day: LG's C4 OLED TV

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon The LG C4 OLED is ranked number one in our best TV guide, and Amazon's early Prime Day has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,296.99. That's a whopping $1,400 discount and a record-low price. The LG C4 boasts exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for enhanced performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support, as well as 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

More early Prime Day deals

Insignia 42-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest early Prime Day TV deal is the 42-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for a record-low price of $119.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10, offering a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price if you need an affordable and capable display.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon Amazon has LG's highly rated 65-inch C3 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.9. While the LG C3 was released in 2023, it still features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,297.99 at Amazon Samsung's 65-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $1,279.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $399.99 at Amazon A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.