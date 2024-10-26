Our best budget mini-LED TV is down to $549.99 at Best Buy

Samsung and LG aren't the only big names in television manufacturing. Hisense has started to make a number for itself with several quality and affordable mini-LED models that are worth checking out. Now, over at Best Buy, you can get the Hisense 55-inch U7N Mini-LED QLED 4K TV for $549.99 (was $799.99).

This sale slashes $250 off the price of one of the best-value TVs you can get right now. Technically, the Prime Day price was lower, but it's only a few dollars away from the lowest. At a reasonable size, this display can easily fit into most living spaces, but you can still save a few hundred dollars off larger models if you'd prefer.

Today's best Hisense Mini-LED TV deal

Hisense 55-inch U7N Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

Hisense tops the competition when it comes to mini-LED TVs. The Hisense U7N is our best budget mini-LED model, now on sale for $250 off. Its QLED technology enables it to precisely control color and contrast while watching or gaming to give you a bright, vivid and high-quality image. It also leans into gaming with a 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. That, plus Dolby Vision, add value to its overall picture quality in a way others at its price point can't match.

In our Hisense U7N review, we highlighted the incredible value you get for the picture quality for the price. QLED tech helps it recreate lifelike images and vibrant colors in a way that rivals even more expensive TVs. It also reaches up to 1500 nits of brightness with full array local dimming for more precise control over lighting.

In addition, the U7N works well as a gaming TV with its 144Hz refresh rate, VRR, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Dolby Vision also helps to enhance visuals, whether it's through film or games.

