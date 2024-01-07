Need a new TV for the Super Bowl? Samsung's S90C OLED TV is $1,000 off

The Super Bowl LVIII is nearly a month away, and if you're looking to upgrade your home cinema setup with a new TV, I've found a deal for you. Best Buy just launched a 3-day sale, and the retailer has our best-rated TV, Samsung's 65-inch S90C OLED, for $1,599.99 (was $2,599.99). That's a massive $1,000 discount and the lowest price you'll find for the stunning display.



In our Samsung S90C review, we awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, excellent gaming features, and fantastic value. While it's not as bright as the flagship S95C, the OLED display still delivers an exceptional picture with vibrant colors and spectacular contrast. You also get an impressive sound system, Samsung's Tizen operating system, and a paper-thin design.



Today's deal is not only a record-low for the Samsung S90C but also an incredible price for a high-end OLED TV. If you want to watch the Super Bowl on a gorgeous new display, I highly recommend the S90C OLED at Best Buy.

Super Bowl TV deal - Samsung's S90C OLED

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and Best Buy has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,599.99. That's a whopping $1,000 discount and a record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, and super slim design, making it an excellent display to watch the big game.

More of the best TV deals ahead of the Super bowl

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

You can get the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,596.99 at Amazon. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): was $2,999 now $1,949 at Walmart

Impress everyone at your Super Bowl party with Samsung's stunning The Frame TV, which is on sale for a record-low price of $1,949 for the 75-inch model. The best-selling Samsung The Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, a QLED screen, and smart capabilities.

Samsung 75-inch Q80C Smart UHD 4K QLED TV: was $1,899.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

If you're wanting a QLED display, the Samsung Q80C is a great option, and this massive 75-inch model is on sale for $1,699.99. You're getting a Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling, Object Tracking Sound Lite, and Quantum Dot technology - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a QLED display of this size.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,449 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,449 - the best deal you can find right now. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV. Price check: Walmart: $1,697

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV: was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

If you're working with a smaller space but still want a premium display to watch the big game, Best Buy has the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a fantastic price of $549.99. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

You can see more of the best cheap TV deals and OLED TV deals happening right now.