LG’s four-day Blitz sale has up to 48% off its best 2024 TVs

Interested in picking up a powerful 4K TV with a mighty price drop? LG Australia is currently offering huge discounts across its 2024 range, including the incredible OLED C4 4K, the range-topping G4 4K and even more niche lifestyle screens like the evo LX1T Posé, the OLED Flex and the StanbyME.

These discounted sets range from a handy 27-inches to a ginormous 86-inches, with prices dropped by as much as 48% off RRP.

But you don’t have long – these sales will only last until Sunday, 23 February, so if you’ve been looking for an opportunity to upgrade your home cinema or treat the bedroom to a capable panel, this is the time. Let’s go through some of the highlights.

LG Flex 4K Gaming TV (42-inch): was AU$4,999 now AU$2,549.15 at LG Electronics US Save AU$2,449.85 So this one might seem a bit silly, but this smaller TV actually offers the greatest savings of this sale, and it's an excellent option for gamers. The Flex offers a moving panel that can curve to your will, allowing you to freely adjust how bent the screen is, with up to 20 positions available. There’s also a 1ms response time and a 120Hz refresh rate. It may only be available in one size, but it’s an interesting, attractive option nonetheless. In our LG OLED Flex review, we awarded the display a best in class seal of approval and 4 out of 5 star rating.

This is obviously not the extent of the TVs and displays currently on sale, but they are definitely notable standouts. If you're not quite sold on the above options, the LX1T Posé is down to AU$1,954.15 (was AU$3,299), the StanbyME is only AU$1,444.15 down from AU$1,999 and the affordable 65-inch LG UHD UT80 has been cut AU$479.85 to just AU$1,019.15.

My pick of the bunch is definitely the LG OLED C4 though, as it’s a better all-rounder than any of the other displays listed in this article. The 42-inch model is particularly attractive to me as a desktop monitor replacement, as I’ve been craving a gaming TV and PC hybrid.

But it’s certainly worth checking out the sale for a TV that's right for your home.