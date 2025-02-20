LG’s four-day Blitz sale has up to 48% off its best 2024 TVs
Last year’s LG TVs are at a huge discount, but only if you’re fast
Interested in picking up a powerful 4K TV with a mighty price drop? LG Australia is currently offering huge discounts across its 2024 range, including the incredible OLED C4 4K, the range-topping G4 4K and even more niche lifestyle screens like the evo LX1T Posé, the OLED Flex and the StanbyME.
These discounted sets range from a handy 27-inches to a ginormous 86-inches, with prices dropped by as much as 48% off RRP.
But you don’t have long – these sales will only last until Sunday, 23 February, so if you’ve been looking for an opportunity to upgrade your home cinema or treat the bedroom to a capable panel, this is the time. Let’s go through some of the highlights.
Save AU$1,494.85
The LG OLED evo C4 is a phenomenal TV – and we consider it to be the best TV in Australia. Offering a fairly decent base price (even better with this discount!) and a gorgeous OLED panel, this TV suits lounge rooms and home cinemas alike. It’s even a great option for gamers with its 144Hz refresh rate, and its above average brightness makes it easier to watch dimly lit content. Plus, if you want the full cinema experience, make sure to pair it with a soundbar. In our LG OLED evo C4 4K TV review, we awarded it 4.5 stars, along with handing it a TechRadar Recommended seal of approval.
The 65-inch model is a good fit for most households, but other sizes are discounted too:
42-inch: was AU$2,199 now AU$1,444.15 (save AU$754.85)
48-inch: was AU$2,499 now AU$1,869.15 (save AU$629.85)
55-inch: was AU$3,299 now AU$2,124.16 (save AU$1,174.84)
Save AU$1,000
Offering a more powerful OLED display than the C4 and including brilliant performance with its 144Hz refresh rate, awesome brightness and terrific processing speed, the LG G4 is one of the best TVs you can buy in Australia. It’s ideal for enthusiasts that love a gorgeous image, but it is on the pricier side – even with a discount. We think it's worth the steep price though, as it earned 5 stars in our LG OLED evo G4 4K TV review, along with an Editor’s Choice seal of approval.
65-inches is a safe option for most households, but other sizes are discounted:
55-inch: was AU$4,199 now AU$3,399 (save AU$800)
Save AU$1,324.85
LG’s QNED range might not have the gorgeous darkness and contrasting offered by the OLED models listed above, but these TVs are a lot cheaper – making them perfect for those looking for a massive screen without breaking the bank, as with this 86-inch model. It’s certainly worth considering if you want a big 4K display and a reliable TV operating system, along with great picture quality and built-in AirPlay and Chromecast – especially for the awesome price it’s going for.
The 86-inch is the most attractive QNED TV in this sale, but other sizes are discounted:
55-inch: was AU$1,799 now AU$1,274.15 (save AU$524.85)
65-inch: was AU$2,299 now AU$1,529.15 (save AU$769.85)
Save AU$2,449.85
So this one might seem a bit silly, but this smaller TV actually offers the greatest savings of this sale, and it's an excellent option for gamers. The Flex offers a moving panel that can curve to your will, allowing you to freely adjust how bent the screen is, with up to 20 positions available. There’s also a 1ms response time and a 120Hz refresh rate. It may only be available in one size, but it’s an interesting, attractive option nonetheless. In our LG OLED Flex review, we awarded the display a best in class seal of approval and 4 out of 5 star rating.
This is obviously not the extent of the TVs and displays currently on sale, but they are definitely notable standouts. If you're not quite sold on the above options, the LX1T Posé is down to AU$1,954.15 (was AU$3,299), the StanbyME is only AU$1,444.15 down from AU$1,999 and the affordable 65-inch LG UHD UT80 has been cut AU$479.85 to just AU$1,019.15.
My pick of the bunch is definitely the LG OLED C4 though, as it’s a better all-rounder than any of the other displays listed in this article. The 42-inch model is particularly attractive to me as a desktop monitor replacement, as I’ve been craving a gaming TV and PC hybrid.
But it’s certainly worth checking out the sale for a TV that's right for your home.
