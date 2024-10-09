LG’s B4 is the best budget OLED TV for gaming – and it’s $997 in this Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day throws the doors wide open on OLED TV deals, including pricey flagship models from LG, Samsung, and Sony. But you can also find great deals on more budget-friendly OLED TVs, such as the entry level LG B4 in the sales.

This 55-inch LG B4 OLED TV for $996.99 looks almost too good to pass up. I should know because I tested the LG B4 and found it to be an excellent all-around TV for movies and gaming. When I reviewed it, the 55-inch model was priced at $1,399, and even that seemed like a good value at the time.



A major upgrade LG made to its B series OLED TVs for 2024 was boosting the number of HDMI 2.1 ports from two to four. Consequently, the LG B4 features a quartet of HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K 20Hz, VRR (with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync), and 4K Dolby Vision gaming. That’s a boon for gamers looking to connect both Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles since they’ll now also be able to connect a soundbar to the TV’s HDMI eARC port.

Today's best 55-inch LG B4 deal

LG 55-inch B4 OLED TV: was $1,296.99 now $996.99 at Amazon

This Prime Day deal lowers the 55-inch LG B4’s cost to the under-$1,000 range, bringing OLED TV awesomeness to an accessible price point. That’s a solid deal for an OLED with serious gaming chops, including 4 HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and Dolby Vision gaming. The B4 also has onboard cloud gaming support and is a great TV for watching movies. This $300 price is a limited-time deal, so grab it while you can.

Unsurprisingly, the B4 wasn’t the brightest OLED TV when I measured it in my LG B4 review – you’ll need to upgrade to the more expensive LG C4 or LG G4 for enhanced brightness. But its overall performance was very good, and it has comprehensive HDR support, including Dolby Vision (with Dolby Vision IQ) and a new Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode that delivers accurate 4K HDR pictures.

Beyond that, the B4 offers virtual 9.1.2-channel audio upmixing for more spacious sound and built-in cloud gaming via GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, and Blacknut. The B4 really is a great TV for gamers – and movie fans – on a budget.

You could easily spend more on an OLED TV – a lot more – but I think most people will be sufficiently dazzled by the LG B4’s picture. This Amazon deal that brings the 55-inch model’s price to under $1,000 provides an entry point to one of the best OLED TVs, and if 55 inches isn’t big enough, the B4 is also available in 65- and 77-inch screen sizes.

