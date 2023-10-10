I test TVs, and these 3 OLED TV deals are the best I’ve seen on Prime Day

OLED TVs on the whole tend to be pricier than other TV types, which is why a sales event like Amazon Prime Day presents a great opportunity to get a fantastic new OLED TV that you otherwise may not be able to afford.

The new crop of OLED TVs that arrived in 2023 are on the whole brighter, better, and more feature-packed than last year’s models. One thing they are not is cheaper than the OLED TVs that rolled out in 2022. That’s why I was eager to scour the Amazon Prime Day deals that went live today, with the hope that some of the best OLED TVs we’ve tested this year would be seeing discounts.

I’m happy to report that a number of new OLEDs are indeed getting sales, with the LG B3 , Sony A80L , and Samsung S90C counting among the best discounts. Both the Sony and LG models received our Recommended stamp when we reviewed them, and the Samsung S90C got a five-star rating and is an Editor’s Choice.

The LG B3 is an excellent OLED TV option for gamers, who will appreciate its four HDMI 2.1 inputs with 4K 120Hz support. The Sony A80L is that company’s mid-range OLED, and it has excellent all-around picture performance and better-than-average built-in sound. Last, but certainly not least, the Samsung S90C is one of the brightest OLED TVs we’ve yet tested and it’s also a great option for gaming.

These deals represent some of the lowest prices we’ve yet seen for these recommended TVs, so if you’ve been waiting for the right moment to spring for the OLED TV of your dreams, now is the time to act.

LG B3 OLED TV 65-inch: was $1496.99 now at $1296.99 at Amazon

The LG B3 is the hidden gem of the OLED TV world in 2023. With excellent contrast, vivid colors, and deep blacks, the B3 offers outstanding picture quality. As we confirmed in our LG B3 review, it also has excellent gaming performance and an intuitive smart TV platform. At under $1,300 for a 65-inch OLED, this is a real Prime Day bargain. Other sizes: 55-inch: $1,296, 77-inch: $1,996.99

Sony A80L series 55-inch OLED TV (2023): was $1,899.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy

The Sony A80L is a fantastic mid-range OLED TV from Sony, and today's Prime Day deal brings the 55-inch model down to $1,499.99 - the lowest price we've seen. This 2023 Sony display features a gorgeous picture quality that OLED TVs are known for, a robust and immersive sound quality, and Sony's new Game Menu with full support for 120Hz gaming.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,699.99 at Best Buy

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and now it's $800 off at Best Buy's rival Prime Day sale. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the 95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.