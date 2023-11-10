I test OLED TVs for a living and the best cheap OLED just hit its lowest ever price for Black Friday

OLED TVs are becoming more affordable every passing day, but still sit at the expensive end of the TV market. That's why this early Black Friday deal at Best Buy for the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV is an incredible discount. The set has dropped to a record-low price of $549.99, which means you're saving a whopping $750 on OLED technology.



Rated as one of the best OLED TVs you can buy, the LG A2 delivers an accurate picture out-of-the-box, with deep black levels and rich color reproduction, thanks to its OLED panel and the α7 Gen 5 AI Processor. It also supports Dolby Vision and although it doesn't support 120Hz refresh rate for gaming, it does have a low 10ms input lag time and a Game Optimizer mode to get the most out of your video games. There aren't many TVs that offer all this and OLED for this price.



OLED TVs very rarely approach $500 and at only $50 more than that, this early Black Friday deal on the 48-inch LG A2 is an absolute steal. If you're looking for a premium display on a budget, then you can't get much better than today's offer from Best Buy. For more early bargains, you can see our main Black Friday deals roundup, which includes impressive Black Friday TV deals.

Early Black Friday deal – LG's 48-inch A2 OLED TV

One of the best early Black Friday TV deals is the 48-inch LG A2 OLED TV on sale for a record-low price of $549.99 at Best Buy. That's a whopping $750 discount and an incredible price for an OLED display. Named as one of our best OLED TVs and rated four out of five stars in our LG A2 review, it packs an Alpha α7 Gen5 processor that delivers sharp images and great upscaling from HDR, and Dolby Vision HDR support makes the most of movies and TV. LG's smart software is also excellent, and the included Magic remote allows you to navigate your TV seamlessly.

More early Black Friday TV deals

Samsung 55-inch CU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $529.99 now $427.99 at Best Buy

If you don't need an OLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU8000 Crystal series is a fantastic option, especially now that this 55-inch model is on sale for $427.99. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, Samsung's smart Tizen operating system, and features a sleek, slim design.

TCL 65-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: was $529.99 now $399.99 at Best Buy

One of our favorite budget Black Friday TV deals is this TCL 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $399.99. A 65-inch 4K smart TV for $399.99 is an incredible price, and this TCL S4 Series set packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $ 2,499.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy

If you have more cash to spend, Best Buy also has the all-new 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV on sale for $1,599.99. That's a whopping $900 discount and the lowest price we've ever seen. The stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience - all for under $2,000, which is a fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy

Another big-screen budget Black Friday TV deal is this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $699.99. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $700.

