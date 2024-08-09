Huge Samsung sale is slashing prices on TVs: shop the 7 best deals starting at just $299.99

There has never been a better time to buy a Samsung TV, thanks to a huge sale offering up to $3,000 in savings on best-selling 4K, QLED, and OLED displays. I've gone through Samsung's sale and hand-picked out the 7 best TV deals below, with prices starting at just $299.99.



• Shop Samsung's full TV sale



Samsung's sale includes a wide range of displays, from all-new OLED TVs to budget smart sets and a monster-sized 98-inch QLED TV. Some of the very best deals include a whopping $1,500 discount on Samsung's 65-inch S95C OLED TV, which brings the price down to a new record-low of $1,799.99, and the 2024 48-inch S90D OLED on sale for $1,199.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen.



If you're looking for a budget display, the best-selling Samsung 50-inch DU6900 4K Crystal TV is just $299.99, and the all-new 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV is marked down to $779.99.



Shop more of Samsung's best TV deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers that end on Sunday, August 11.

Samsung's best TV deals: save up to $3,000

Samsung 48-inch S90D OLED TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Samsung

Samsung's all-new 48-inch S90D OLED TV is down to a record-low price of $1,199.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung DU6900 50-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $329.99 now $299.99 at Samsung

If you're looking for a budget display, Samsung's all-new 50-inch DU6900 series is on sale for just $299.99. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.99 now $779.99 at Samsung

The Q60D comes in a range of sizes, and Samsung has the 55-inch version on sale for a fantastic price of $779.99. All models are 4K and include Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator. The slim design also means they look great in any living room.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung

If you want to buy the latest model Frame TV, Samsung has the 55-inch display on sale for $1,299.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Samsung 65-inch S90C Smart 4K OLED TV: was $2,599.99 now $1,599.99 at Samsung

The Samsung S90C OLED is TechRadar's best TV of the year, and the 65-inch model is on sale for $1,599.99 - $100 more than the record-low price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price - especially with today's $1,000 price cut.

Samsung 65-inch S95C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,299.99 now $1,799.99 at Samsung

Samsung's 65-inch S95C OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $1,799.99, thanks to a whopping $1,500 discount. The S95C isn't just one of the best TVs Samsung makes; it's one of the best OLED TVs on the market. It's pricey, but our Samsung S95C review awarded a gorgeous display five stars out of five thanks to its exceptional brightness, color volume, and superb gaming support.

Samsung Q80C 98-inch 4K QLED TV: was $7,999.99 now $4,999.99 at Samsung

As we've said countless times, we love Samsung's QLED TVs for their vibrant picture quality, strong brightness, and easy-to-use smart TV capabilities. We haven't put together a full Samsung Q80C review, but in our testing of this monster-sized 98-inch model, we were impressed with its affordability – even as a premium QLED display. This is a smart buy if you're after a large set with superior brightness, contrast, and thin bezels at a reasonable price for watching shows and movies.

You can shop more of the best TV deals and OLED TV deals and look forward to upcoming discounts at the 2024 Labor Day sales event.