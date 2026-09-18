Wharfedale launches four new subwoofers: 8, 10, 12 and 15 inches

New long-throw drivers and up to 360W output

From £799 (about $1,068 / AU$1,499)

Legendary speaker maker Wharfedale has created four new boom boxes in the form of the new Nova subwoofers. Ranging in size from an apartment-friendly 8-inches to an enormous 15 inches, all four models feature newly developed drivers, passive radiators and refined cabinet architecture.

These aren't thuggish bass monsters; they're designed for the more discerning listener who wants to hear as well as feel the low end. Wharfedale says that "rather than chasing chest-thumping, window-rattling exaggeration, the Nova Series is built around balance, texture and precision."

There are four subwoofers in the range: the Nova 8, the Nova 10, the Nova 12 and the Nova 15. The Nova 8 is designed for smaller setups and stereo installations, with the Nova 10 upping the power for medium-sized rooms. The Nova 12 is for more immersive home theater setups, and the flagship Nova 15 is made for larger spaces and the most demanding setups.

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Rear view of the Nova 15 subwoofer showing its connections and controls (Image credit: Wharfedale)

Wharfedale Nova 8, 10, 12 and 15: key features and pricing

All four models feature Wharfedale's newly engineered long-throw driver, which is made from rigid but lightweight speaker cones that have been treated with a proprietary coating to make them stiffer and better at self-damping without also increasing their mass.

Those cones are teamed with a heavy duty die-cast chassis, an oversized high-roll surround, and a high-excursion motor system to deliver high output while maintaining stability. A large diameter voice coil and aluminum shorting ring minimize distortion and improve transient response, according to Wharfedale.

The second key feature here is the Auxiliary Bass Radiator, which is downward firing with a dual suspension design. It's made to work alongside the new driver by extending low-frequency output without the need for a conventional reflex port.

Wharfedale says that enables it to avoid issues such as unwanted resonance, turbulence, chuffing and compression, and each Nova is optimized according to its cabinet volume, driver size, amplifier configuration and intended operating range. The goal, Wharfedale says, is the speed of a sealed enclosure with the scale of a larger reflex design.

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Depending on which model you choose, you get between 200W and 360W of built-in Class D amplification with up to 80V peak output and "substantial" dynamic headroom.

The amplifier, driver, cabinet loading and DSP have been designed as an integrated system rather than separately in order to maximize power and precision. And there is an adjustable crossover, phase alignment and level calibration to fine-tune the sound to suit your space.

One of the interesting features here is the way the DSP adjusts the dynamic EQ. When you're listening at lower volumes it focuses on perceived weight and range, but at higher levels it manages the driver's excursion to keep the audio clean without overdriving, enabling the Nova to punch above its size.

All four models will be available in late September 2026 and the prices are:

Nova 8 : £799 (about $1,068 / AU$1,499)

: £799 (about $1,068 / AU$1,499) Nova 10 : £899 (about $1,202 / AU$1,686)

: £899 (about $1,202 / AU$1,686) Nova 12 : £1,099 (about $1,469 / AU$2,061)

: £1,099 (about $1,469 / AU$2,061) Nova 15: £1,299 (about $1,737 / AU$2,437)

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