I'm a 4K Blu-ray fiend, and these Cyber Monday deals are really going to be a problem

As I've been browsing and covering the best Cyber Monday deals here at TechRadar, it's fair to say I've been keeping an eye on deals for myself, most notably on 4K Blu-ray discs. I really don't need anymore, but I do want more – despite space becoming a premium in my apartment.

Then, these 4K Blu-ray deals had to go and spoil everything by being so darn tempting. It's pretty hard to turn down such classics as Jurassic Park, where the 4K Blu-ray has fallen to $10.99 at Amazon. Or even one of my favorite trilogies of all time, Back to the Future, as the 4K Blu-ray boxset falls to a record-low $29.99 at Amazon – how can I resist that?

Plus, there's deals on a modern masterpiece like Oppenheimer and even 80's classics like Blade Runner and The Goonies. If you've bought one of the best TVs and one of the best 4K Blu-ray players to go with it this Cyber Monday, do yourself a favor and grab these movies to watch and start your new hobby of collecting 4K discs.

Today's best 4K Blu-ray deals

Jurassic Park 4K Blu-ray: was $29.98 now $10.99 at Amazon Steven Spielberg's classic adventure movie of dinosaurs in a theme park gone rogue, Jurassic Park, is one of the marvels of filmmaking and pretty much a comfort watch at this point – plus, it doesn't get any better than John Williams' gorgeous score. This isn't the cheapest we've seen this 4K disc, but it's only $1 more. There's no better time to add it to your collection.

Back to the Future 4K Blu-ray : was $42.08 now $29.99 at Amazon Where we're going, we don't need Back to the Future for full price because this Amazon deal takes the 4K Blu-ray trilogy boxset to its lowest-ever price – under $30. A sci-fi classic with Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd's iconic turns as Marty McFly and Doc Brown, this collection is a must-have in any movie collection.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut 4K Blu-ray : was $20.99 now $12.99 at Amazon Blade Runner is a ground-breaking piece of cinema and one of Harrison Ford's best movies. This 4K disc makes an excellent addition to any 4K Blu-ray collection, and with this deal at Amazon, it's dropped to just under $13. This isn't the lowest ever price (it's hit $10 before), but it's still a great deal.

Oppenheimer 4K Blu-ray : was $21.85 now $12.99 at Amazon The award-winning biopic of Robert J. Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is a true modern masterpiece. It features a stellar cast, breathtaking visuals, and simply incredible all around. This is one movie to show off your home theater, and it's even one of the discs we use to test TVs here at TechRadar. This disc has been cheaper before, but any discount on this movie is worth it.

The Goonies 4K Blu-ray : was $34.98 now $10.99 at Amazon Hey, you guys! The Goonies 4K Blu-ray is down to $10.99 at Amazon, a near record-low for this 4K Blu-ray. An iconic 80's adventure, The Goonies is a feel-good family classic that's perfect for a weekend watch and is often one you'll find around the holidays. Why not watch it in the best quality possible?

If you've come to the end of the list and are considering upgrading your 4K Blu-ray player or getting your first one, I'd recommend the Panasonic DP-UB820. It's a jack-of-all-trades 4K Blu-ray player that delivers in every area without breaking the bank. Or, if you're looking for something a little cheaper, the Sony UBP-X700 is an excellent budget option. We've included links to the best deals for these players below.

Or, if you're thinking that now is a good time to upgrade your TV as well, check out our Cyber Monday TV deals guide.

More of today's Cyber Monday sales in the US