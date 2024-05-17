Get 3 4K Blu-rays for just $33 at Amazon's early Memorial Day sale – here's what I'd choose

With Memorial Day fast approaching, we're already starting to see some brilliant Memorial Day sales before the big day arrives with fantastic deals on Amazon for 4K Blu-ray fans.

Right now, from a select group of movie titles, you can get three 4K Blu-ray discs for $33 at Amazon. Considering most 4K Blu-rays are between $25-30 each, this means you're getting three movies for the price of one, which is a fantastic saving and a great way to get into 4K Blu-ray – or fill any gaps in your collection.

Get three 4K Blu-rays for $33 at Amazon

Kickstart your 4K Blu-ray collection or add to your library with this excellent three 4K Blu-ray discs for $33 deal at Amazon. Choose from select titles including Blade Runner: 2049, Dunkirk, Dune, The Wizard of Oz and more. Some of these included titles are usually priced at over $33 per disc, meaning you can net yourself two bonus movies.

With so many streaming platforms available, you might be tempted to think that 4K Blu-ray, and physical media in general, is struggling, but recent developments including two big US stores agreeing to stock 4K Blu-ray and Sony saving Disney's 4K Blu-ray from going to extinction would suggest otherwise.

The reason for this comes down to the fact that utilising one of the best 4K Blu-ray players and combining it with one of the best TVs is easily the best way to get that cinema quality of your favorite movies for most home theater fans. Considering its superior picture and audio quality to streaming, 4K Blu-ray can add another immersive layer to a movie.

With Amazon's three 4K Blu-rays for $33 deal, there's an opportunity to get some of the best movies in their optimum quality but with over 80+ titles to choose from, it can be tricky to know where to start. Below we've listed three 4K Blu-rays included in Amazon's sale that we think are must have titles. Here's why we've picked them:

1. Blade Runner: 2049

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Blade Runner: 2049, starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, is the sequel to sci-fi classic Blade Runner and is easily one of the best movies released in the 21st Century. Directed by Denis Villeneuve (whose name will appear again on this list), Blade Runner: 2049 is a visually stunning masterpiece of modern cinema, thanks in part to the outstanding work of cinematographer Roger Deakins.

Set across desert landscapes, neon-clad streets and more, Blade Runner: 2049 carries impeccable detail and wonderfully rich contrast from scene to scene – and it deserves to be seen in 4K. This is a staple 4K Blu-ray for testing 4K Blu-ray players and TVs alike and is one of the five discs I recommend to start your 4K Blu-ray collection. It belongs in any home theater fans collection.

The 4K Blu-ray is available for $15.99 (was $21.84) at Amazon on its own for those who want it, but is part of the three 4K Blu-rays for $33 deal.

2. Dune (2021)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures)

Dune (2021), starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya (amongst a stacked cast), is the most recent adaptation of Frank Herbert's legendary novel and is in a lot of people's eyes the most successful, capturing the sheer scope of Herbert's lore and transcribing it into a modern epic of sci-fi cinema.

Again directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune showcases all of the director's talents. It's a vast and visually gorgeous world that carries scenes of lush textures and deep contrast within masterful action scenes that show off 4K Blu-ray's strengths. It also makes use of 4K Blu-rays superior audio quality with a powerful score and bold sound design.

The 4K disc of Dune is available on it own, and is available for $20 .99 (was $33.99) at Amazon, meaning you can get two discs essentially for free in the above promotion.

3. Barbie

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / Max)

A smash success from the summer of 2023, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is a fun and vibrant comedy with plenty of important messages throughout. Director Greta Gerwig has taken the iconic toy and used her as a force for good in this bright, beautiful and bold movie.

As expected, there's plenty of vivid colors throughout the movie (not least of all Barbie's instantly recognisable shade of pink) and again thanks to 4K, this pops off the screen in an explosion of fantastical detail, alongside refined textures and realistic skin tones and details.

Barbie is available on its own for a ridiculously low $20.70, down from $49, marking a 58% saving. But, the fact that it's available in the three 4K Blu-rays for $33 deal as well is an added bonus.

More of today's best early Memorial Day sales