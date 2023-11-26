The best Cyber Monday 75-inch TV deals 2023 – deals on LG, Samsung, and more

Cyber Monday 75-inch TV deals offer another chance to grab yourself a big-screen bargain following Black Friday. Cyber Monday deals are now live at many of the top retailers, with great savings to be had on OLED, QLED and mini-LED models, including many budget-friendly options that are now seeing seriously impressive sales.

TVs with a 75-inch screen size typically see deep discounts during the Cyber Monday sales event for the simple reason that they are normally very expensive. Waiting until Cyber Monday to spring for a 75-inch or larger TV is a wise move, and we've put together a choice list of the best sales going on right now.

Some highlights here include the Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series for $649.99 at Best Buy in the US and the LG 77-inch B3 OLED for £2,699 at Currys in the UK. These are models that have been well-reviewed by us, and they are now selling for lowest-yet prices. Our list also includes a few entry-level models, which are now selling at deep discounts. Read on for our recommended deals in the Cyber Monday sales.

Best Cyber Monday 75-inch TV deals in the US

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K TV: was $799.99 now $649.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a deal on a big-screen budget display, you can't get much better than this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K TV on sale for just $649.99 – that's even cheaper than Prime Day. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control and Game Mode Plus.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): was $1,049.99 now $819.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget display, you can get this 75-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for a fantastic price of $819.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

TCL QM8 Class 75-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $2,299.99 now $1,398 at Amazon

TCL's flagship TV has hit a near-record-low price in this Cyber Monday TV deal. The QM8 Class is a high-brightness mini-LED model packed with features such as an anti-glare screen and both Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ support. We admired its handling of sports, games, and movies in our TCL QM8 Class review, and would strongly suggest you grab this great deal on the 75-inch model.

Hisense U8K 75-inch 4K mini-LED TV: was $1,949.99 now $1,289.97 at Amazon

Hisense's U8K series is a budget-friendly alternative to pricier mini-LED-backlit QLED TVs from Samsung and Sony, and this Cyber Monday deal on the 75-inch model lops just over $650 off the regular price. In our Hisense U8K review we praised its bright picture and impressive black levels, and also found it to be a great gaming option with 4K 144Hz, VRR, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. This is a record-low price on a TechRadar-recommended TV, so it's a deal worth grabbing.

Samsung 77-inch S90C Smart UHD 4K OLED TV: was $3,599 now $2,370 at Walmart

The S90C OLED is the slightly more budget-friendly cousin to the S95C, and it's now on sale for a record-low price of $2,370 at Walmart. Don't be mistaken in thinking this is the inferior set, however, as it's still one of the best OLEDs you can buy right now. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this one five stars out of five, praising its gorgeous picture and gaming features. It's not as bright as the S95C, and its sound is a little weaker also, but it's a fantastic choice in its own right that anyone would be happy to have in their living room.

LG 77-inch G3 4K OLED TV: was $4,196.99 now $3,449.99 at Amazon

A slim, elegant TV designed to be wall-mounted, the LG G3 is LG's brightest-ever OLED, thanks to MLA technology. Vivid colors and rich contrast combine to create a stunning picture. The G3 also has all the gaming features you could need as well. Today's Cyber Monday deal from Amazon brings the 77-inch model down to $3,449.99 – a new record-low price.

Best Cyber Monday 75-inch TV sales in the UK

Hisense 75-inch E7KQ 4K QLED TV: was £999 now £849 at AO

A 75-inch TV for under £850 is already an eye-catching deal, but the Hisense E7K also has a QLED display for brighter images and also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It also has a dedicated Game mode to get the most out of your gaming. It may not be the best 75-inch TV on the market, but it's well-equipped and definitely a big-screen bargain.

Hisense 75-inch U8K mini-LED TV: was £2,199 now £1,799 at AO.com

The Hisense U8K offers excellent peak brightness for daytime viewing without sacrificing black levels and a host of gaming features to get the best out of your consoles. It offers all of this in a giant 75-inch screen for under £1,800, meaning your big screen dream can become a reality.

Samsung 75-inch Q80C 4K QLED TV: was £2,299 now £1,499 at AO.com

Members' price: The Samsung Q80C offers not only increased brightness levels from standard LED TVs, but HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos support and 4K 120Hz on all four HDMI 2.1 ports. If you don't want to sign up to AO's membership, which costs £39 a year, the regular discounted price is £1,699, which is in line with other retailers at the moment, but a further £100 off is very tempting to become a member.

LG 77-inch B3 OLED TV: was £3,499 now £2,699 at Currys

The LG B3 is one of the cheapest 2023 OLED TVs around and it still packs plenty of premium quality. Deep blacks and vibrant colours combine with punchy gaming performance to create an OLED that can handle anything thrown its way. This is one TV we could see drop down in price, but for now this is the cheapest price we've seen today.