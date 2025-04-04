Android and Fire TVs are getting a new, cheap ATSC 3.0 adapter – but I wish it worked on LG OLED TVs

News
By published

Only for Android, Google, and Fire TVs

ADTH USB TV tuner on red background
(Image credit: ADTH)

The annual National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention gets underway tomorrow, April 5, 2025, in Las Vegas, and one of the first show-related news items to hit my mailbox details a new ATSC 3.0 digital TV tuner from electronics manufacturer ADTH.

The ADTH NextGen TV USB is a $69.99 adapter that offers a low-cost way to upgrade any TV with an Android, Google, or Fire TV smart TV system to receive TV channels broadcast in the ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV format, which provides benefits such as high dynamic range support and Dolby Atmos audio.

Some of the best TVs from brands such as Samsung, Sony, Hisense, TCL, and Panasonic have built-in ATSC 3.0 tuners, but the feature has not yet become universally implemented. That situation has created a niche market for external tuners, most of which cost $200 and up, making ATSC 3.0 compatibility a pricey upgrade.

Now, with an external tuner selling for under $70, upgrading a TV with ATSC 3.0 will be an easier-to-swallow concept for a wider swathe of viewers.

ATSC 3.0: why you need it

According to the ATSC, an industry group that develops the standards used for TV and radio broadcasting, ATSC 3.0, or NextGen TV, is on track to soon reach 80% of viewers in the US (see the most recent coverage map below).

Along with high dynamic range (including Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats) and Dolby Atmos audio, the benefits that ATSC 3.0 offers over the ATSC 1.0 broadcasting system (which is still active and supported even by TVs with ATSC 3.0 tuners) include interactive features such as personalized program guides and even games.

The format also supports 4K broadcasting, though that feature has yet to be implemented and so far appears likely to be eclipsed by HDR, which can be applied to 1080p broadcasts and has already been widely used for sports and other programs.

While many TV makers now provide ATSC 3.0 tuners in their TVs, in some cases the feature is reserved for the highest-end models. Samsung’s 2025 8K mini-LED TVs such as the Samsung QN990F, for example, provide ATSC 3.0 support, while some of its 4K models feature an ATSC 1.0 tuner.

LG also used to include an ATSC 3.0 tuner on its G-series OLED TVs such as the LG G3. Starting in 2024, however, LG ceased ATSC 3.0 support for all of its TVs, making an external tuner a necessity for them to receive ATSC 3.0 broadcasts.

ATSC 3.0 coverage map

The most recent ATSC 3.0 broadcast coverage map was released in December 2024 (Image credit: ATSC)

Clearly, LG’s popular OLED TVs would be a perfect fit for a relatively cheap, add-on device like the ADTH NextGen TV USB, which plugs into a USB port on a TV and connects to one of the best indoor TV antennas.

But brands like LG and Samsung use a proprietary smart interface for their TVs (webOS for LG, Tizen for Samsung), and, as mentioned above, ADTH’s USB receiver only works with the Android TV, Google TV, and Fire TV smart TV systems.

Will LG bring back ATSC 3.0 support to its TVs, and will Samsung start implementing it in lower-cost models? That's impossible to tell.

ATSC 3.0 support is growing, as is clearly demonstrated by Hisense, which added ATSC 3.0 tuners to its full Hisense 2025 TV lineup. Until then, many viewers will have to depend on external solutions and, unlike the new ADTH USB receiver, they won’t be cheap.

You might also like...

See more Television News
Al Griffin
Al Griffin
Senior Editor Home Entertainment, US

Al Griffin has been writing about and reviewing A/V tech since the days LaserDiscs roamed the earth, and was previously the editor of Sound & Vision magazine. 

When not reviewing the latest and greatest gear or watching movies at home, he can usually be found out and about on a bike.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about televisions
Samsung 70-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60D Series Quantum HDR Smart TV on yellow background with lowest price text

Our best-rated budget 70-inch Samsung QLED TV just dropped below $700
Hisense U7N lowest price deal image

The Hisense U7N is one of the best budget TVs I've ever tested, and it's just dropped to a record-low price at Amazon
TikTok ban

Don't worry, TikTok isn't going anywhere - at least not for the next 75 days
See more latest
Most Popular
TikTok ban
Don't worry, TikTok isn't going anywhere - at least not for the next 75 days
A hand holding the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
‘Possible, but not probable': analysts react to rumors of a $2,300 iPhone after Trump tariffs
ChatGPT logo /Sam Altman
ChatGPT-5 is on hold as OpenAI changes plans and releases new o3 and o4-mini models
Intel Superfluid cooling
Intel could be key to Nvidia's future plans for megawatt-class rack servers as it pushes ahead with Superfluid cooling
A laptop screen showing the ChatGPT Plus welcome screen
OpenAI is giving away ChatGPT Plus subscriptions to students to help you study for finals – here’s how to apply
The Duskbloods
Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods was originally meant to be Switch game but then FromSoftware was 'approached by Nintendo with talk of Switch 2'
Copilot April 2025 Update
Microsoft Copilot is getting a huge update that'll make it more of a proactive AI companion
Microsoft Copilot combines the Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft Graph and Artificial Intelligence. Isolated 3D logo on a surface
Windows is about to get its biggest intelligent upgrade thanks to Copilot
Closing the cybersecurity skills gap
Ivanti patches serious Connect Secure flaw
Code Skull
Texas State Bar hit by possible ransomware attack, warns of data breach