Android and Fire TVs are getting a new, cheap ATSC 3.0 adapter – but I wish it worked on LG OLED TVs

The annual National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention gets underway tomorrow, April 5, 2025, in Las Vegas, and one of the first show-related news items to hit my mailbox details a new ATSC 3.0 digital TV tuner from electronics manufacturer ADTH.

The ADTH NextGen TV USB is a $69.99 adapter that offers a low-cost way to upgrade any TV with an Android, Google, or Fire TV smart TV system to receive TV channels broadcast in the ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV format, which provides benefits such as high dynamic range support and Dolby Atmos audio.

Some of the best TVs from brands such as Samsung, Sony, Hisense, TCL, and Panasonic have built-in ATSC 3.0 tuners, but the feature has not yet become universally implemented. That situation has created a niche market for external tuners, most of which cost $200 and up, making ATSC 3.0 compatibility a pricey upgrade.

Now, with an external tuner selling for under $70, upgrading a TV with ATSC 3.0 will be an easier-to-swallow concept for a wider swathe of viewers.

ATSC 3.0: why you need it

According to the ATSC, an industry group that develops the standards used for TV and radio broadcasting, ATSC 3.0, or NextGen TV, is on track to soon reach 80% of viewers in the US (see the most recent coverage map below).

Along with high dynamic range (including Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats) and Dolby Atmos audio, the benefits that ATSC 3.0 offers over the ATSC 1.0 broadcasting system (which is still active and supported even by TVs with ATSC 3.0 tuners) include interactive features such as personalized program guides and even games.

The format also supports 4K broadcasting, though that feature has yet to be implemented and so far appears likely to be eclipsed by HDR, which can be applied to 1080p broadcasts and has already been widely used for sports and other programs.

While many TV makers now provide ATSC 3.0 tuners in their TVs, in some cases the feature is reserved for the highest-end models. Samsung’s 2025 8K mini-LED TVs such as the Samsung QN990F, for example, provide ATSC 3.0 support, while some of its 4K models feature an ATSC 1.0 tuner.

LG also used to include an ATSC 3.0 tuner on its G-series OLED TVs such as the LG G3. Starting in 2024, however, LG ceased ATSC 3.0 support for all of its TVs, making an external tuner a necessity for them to receive ATSC 3.0 broadcasts.

The most recent ATSC 3.0 broadcast coverage map was released in December 2024 (Image credit: ATSC)

Clearly, LG’s popular OLED TVs would be a perfect fit for a relatively cheap, add-on device like the ADTH NextGen TV USB, which plugs into a USB port on a TV and connects to one of the best indoor TV antennas.

But brands like LG and Samsung use a proprietary smart interface for their TVs (webOS for LG, Tizen for Samsung), and, as mentioned above, ADTH’s USB receiver only works with the Android TV, Google TV, and Fire TV smart TV systems.

Will LG bring back ATSC 3.0 support to its TVs, and will Samsung start implementing it in lower-cost models? That's impossible to tell.

ATSC 3.0 support is growing, as is clearly demonstrated by Hisense, which added ATSC 3.0 tuners to its full Hisense 2025 TV lineup. Until then, many viewers will have to depend on external solutions and, unlike the new ADTH USB receiver, they won’t be cheap.