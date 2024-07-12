A guide to the best early Prime Day TV deals: 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs from $79.99
Don't wait for Prime Day - score record-low prices right now
Amazon's early Prime Day deals have been extremely impressive this year and some of the best offers have been on TVs. You can score record-low prices right now on best-selling 4K, QLED, and OLED displays, with prices starting at just $79.99.
As a deals editor for TechRadar which specializes in TV sales, I've gone through Amazon's early offers to bring you a guide to the best early Prime Day TV deals so far. I've selected the deals based on price history and value, so you know all the offers listed below are genuine bargains. The deals are so good that I don't anticipate you'll find a better price at next week's sale.
Some highlights include LG's all-new 65-inch B4 OLED TV for a record-low price of $1,596.99, Amazon's highly-rated 75-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV marked down to $699.99, and this Insignia 32-inch HD Fire TV for just $79.99.
Below are more of today's best early Prime Day TV deals, some of which require a Prime membership. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial that will take you through Amazon's official Prime Day sale.
The best early Prime Day TV deals so far
Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart Fire TV: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon
Amazon's cheapest Prime Day TV deal is this Insignia 32-inch HD TV for just $79.99—the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in, so you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.
Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV: was $299.99 now $189.99 at Amazon
The best-selling Insignia 65-inch TV features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities via the Fire TV operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa. Today's early Prime Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to a record-low price of $189.99 - an incredible deal for a mid-size 4K smart display.
Amazon 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): was $519.99 now $329.99 at Amazon
Prime members: Amazon's 55-inch 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $329.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year. The 55-inch display features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was $599.99 now $419.99 at Amazon
Prime members: Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series boasts premium features, including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local dimming, and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size with these high-end features for around $400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.
LG 65-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon
LG's all-new B4 OLED TV offers unrivaled picture quality, and just ahead of Prime Day, the 65-inch model just dropped to a record-low price of $1,596.99. The LG B4 delivers stunning colors with rich contrast thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.
Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K TV: was $1,049.99 now $699.99 at Amazon
Prime members: Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free. Today's early Prime Day deal brings the 75-inch model down to $699.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen.
