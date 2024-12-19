Was 2024 a naughty or nice year for tech? We find the answer in this special Christmas episode of our podcast

It’s been a big year in the world of tech, what with the unstoppable wave of AI, the smart ring revolution, outages galore, and so much more. And in this special episode of the TechRadar podcast we recap it all.

Sprinkling in a healthy dose of Christmas theming as we approach the holidays, on top of our usual tech chat you can you can look forward to a few special games namely ‘Naughty vs Nice’ which has debating which category the biggest tech news stories of the year fall into, and ‘What’s in the box?’ where we try to clue the other podcast guests into which mystery gadget we’ve been gifted by Santa. We also design our dream Christmas gadgets.

This week Josie and I are joined by TechRadar’s Phones Editor Axel Metz, as well as journalist, podcaster, and friend of the show Jon Devo.

Defending the TikTok and DJI ban, best tech gifts for Christmas 2024 and the future of home robots - YouTube Watch On

You can catch the episode by watching the embedded video above, or you can stream it directly via our YouTube channel, Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

While you’re there, you can catch up on all of our earlier podcast episodes if you haven’t listened to them before, or browse all of our other YouTube content.

Make sure to subscribe too so you can catch our next episode, which will be a special fitness tech-focused episode with tips to help you smash your New Year New You health goals. See you in 2025!

