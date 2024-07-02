Unbelievable deal: Get a brand-new LG OLED TV for less than $800

It's not every day you see a brand-new LG OLED TV for as little as $800, but that's exactly what we've found with this awesome 4th of July TV deal. Thanks to Best Buy, you can now pick up the LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV on sale for $799 (it was $1,499).

Granted, this is for a 48-inch model, and the B4 is also the latest entry-level display in LG's OLED lineup, but this is an amazing deal. You'll still get incredible picture quality, a speedy α8 AI processor, and four HDMI 4.1 ports for next-gen gaming. If you're looking for a decent TV without breaking the bank, this is one of the best deals we've seen in today's 4th of July sales.

Today's best LG 48-inch B4 Series OLED TV deal

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy

The 48-inch LG B4 OLED Smart TV offers unrivaled picture quality for its best discount yet, nearly 50% off its original price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision together enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it a deal that's unbeatable for gamers looking for an upgrade. It's a worthwhile investment for anyone who likes watching TV or playing games.

The LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV contains over 8 million self-lit pixels, delivering awesome picture quality. Thanks to 100% color volume and 100% color fidelity, colors are vibrant and accurate. In addition to the bright, vivid displays that OLED is known for, the LG B4 uses Dolby Vision to further enhance color and contrast and Dolby Atmos-powered surround sound to further immerse audiences.

NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR enhance gaming quality. Thanks to an abundance of HDMI 2.1 inputs, gamers will have plenty of flexibility when connecting their favorite game consoles. As a plus, it integrates streaming subscriptions with its smart TV OS and gives access to 300+ free LG Channels for sports, fitness, cooking, and more.

Shop more bargains in our Prime Day deals guide, and check out our 4th of July TV sales roundup. Be sure to check out our list of best OLED TVs for alternatives that might also work for you. If you want to compare the best LG OLED TVs, we also have articles that go over the differences between LG C4 vs. LG B4.