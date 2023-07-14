The payday wishlist – what we'd spend our money on this week (July 14)

In case you've been living under a rock these past few days, it was Amazon Prime Day on Tuesday and Wednesday. The sale is officially over now, but some deals remain. And that's good news for anyone with cash in their wallet and a desire to spend it.

The problem, as always, is that not all of the deals are that good. The solution, as always, is to let the TechRadar team guide you towards the good stuff.

That's exactly what we've done below in this, our Payday Wishlist. Take a look at our suggestions, weigh up whether you can justify a splurge, then treat yourself. Go on, you know you want to.

1. MacBook Air M1

Our Managing Editor, Matt Hanson, kept telling everyone to drop everything and buy this MacBook Air during Prime Day. And he's still saying the same thing today, because it's still down to its lowest price ever even now that the sale is over. OK, Matt, we trust you. You know a thing or two about laptops.

Matt's argument is that even though the MacBook Air M1 is a few years old now, it remains a fantastic laptop that's thin, light and powerful. At this record-low price, it absolutely destroys Windows 11 laptops that cost the same.

Seriously, if you're looking for a new laptop that will last you for years and offer excellent value for money, this is one of the best deals you can still get today. You won't regret it.

Apple MacBook Air (M1): was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is older now but it's still one of the best laptops ever made. With this deal, the device that we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our MacBook Air M1 review is still down to its lowest-ever price following Amazon Prime Day, beating the previous record by $50. Apple's premium device is fast, responsive, beautifully designed and has a long-lasting battery life.

2. Ninja Air Fryer

Look, we won't try to persuade you that you need an air fryer at this point. They've been hot products in every sense for a couple of years, and you probably already know if one will tempt you or not.

So instead, let us give you some advice: our lifestyle editors strongly recommend you get a two-drawer unit if you have the space, because it makes life so much easier. You can mix temperatures, you have more space overall and you only need to worry about cleaning one at a time. This Ninja model, in particular, combines two drawers with a great price and lots of valuable functions.

So, that's why we think this is the air fryer to grab while it's still on sale following Prime Day.

Ninja DZ201 Foodi 10-qt 6-in-1 air fryer: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Though we haven't technically tested this version of Ninja's two-basket air fryer, we have given the older Ninja Foodi Max a lofty 4-star review for its versatility and ability to multitask. The Ninja DZ201 boasts the same capabilities and enjoys a top 5 out of 5 rating on Amazon, and its 10-quart model is now a great price.

3. Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Fire TVs have expanded over recent years beyond their origins as a range of cheap and budget-friendly displays to also incorporate more premium technology and features. And yet they remain affordable options - even more so when they're available at their lowest-ever prices.

There's an option below that should suit you whether you're looking to buy a small and cheap HD TV, an affordable 4K display or a larger and more advanced QLED.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD Smart TV: was $199.99 now $129.99 at Amazon

Amazon's leftover Prime Day deals include this 32-inch Fire TV on sale for just $129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 55-inch 4K Smart TV: was $519.99 now $339.99 at Amazon

For a more modern option, this Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a strong buy for your everyday TV viewing following this $180 discount. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear and vibrant image for TV shows, movies and sports. All major streaming apps are built-in, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa.

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni QLED Series: was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's especially rare to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features anywhere close to under $1,000, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.

4. Apple iPad 10.2

Apple's entry-level iPad for the cheapest price we've ever seen it. What's more to say?

The everyday tablet is a steal at this price if you need an all-around streaming machine that can handle productivity work and also a bit of light gaming. It's getting a little old now, sure, but it's still more than capable of handling many of your portable computing needs.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249.99 at Amazon

This is a return to the lowest price ever for the last-generation iPad after an extra discount is automatically applied at the checkout. It may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review: whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Ultimately, when it comes to powerful and affordable tablets that offer excellent value for money, it doesn't get better than this.

5. Samsung S95B OLED TV

We review a lot of televisions here at TechRadar, so when we spot that one of the best OLED TVs you can buy is available for its cheapest-ever price then we have to bring it to your attention.

The Samsung S95B 65-inch OLED TV, which we awarded a TechRadar Editor's Choice award to, is now $1,597.99 (was $1,797.99) at Amazon. If you're after a stunning premium display for movies, TV shows, sports, and gaming then this is one you won't want to miss.

While it's the fantastic image quality, superior contrast and rich colors that make the Samsung S95B such a top OLED TV, it also excels in so many other areas. There's a redesigned Tizen OS for easy navigation through all the major streaming apps, an elegant slim design, and lots of gaming features to give you a smooth and responsive experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X.