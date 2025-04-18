The Argos Big Red Sale expands with dozens of new deals – get up to 50% off

Argos has just expanded its Big Red Sale with hundreds of new offers, so I've taken another look through and picked out all of the best deals I can find.

• See the full Argos Big Red sale

There are huge discounts of up to 50% up for grabs on TVs, laptops, toys, phones and appliances from big name brands such as Ninja, Samsung, LG, Ring, Lego and Bosch.

Rather than show the savings up front, though, you need to apply discount codes to eligible products to see the sale prices. These range from 10-50%, depending on the item.

For example, this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 drops to £224 (was £249) when you enter the code 'RED10' at the checkout. That's a good price for a basic everyday laptop for light use.

You can also pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for £419 (was £599) after entering the discount code 'RED30', giving you a huge £180 saving on the premium smartwatch.

All of the codes use this same format, so you need to enter 'RED10' for 10% off, 'RED20' for 20% off, 'RED30' for 30% off, and 'RED50' for 50% off. The red banner at the top of each product page shows which code is eligible for that item, and the savings are then applied at the checkout.

Here are some of the best discounts I've found in some of the most popular categories at Argos.

Argos Big Red Sale - my 8 top picks

Ring Battery Video Doorbell with Chime: was £139.99 now £71.99 at Argos The latest wireless Ring Doorbell with the Chime add-on has been discounted by an extra 20% in the latest Argos sale. We've tested more advanced versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was £249 now £224 at Argos Display - 15.6-inches

Processor - Intel Core i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB Chromebooks tend to be the better choice in this price range as they offer better value for money and get stronger performance from relatively cheaper components. Nevertheless, I think this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a surprisingly decent low-cost Windows device. It has a fairly low-end spec, but you still get 8GB of RAM and an Intel i3 processor, which are enough to cover the basics. That includes just general everyday use, word processing, streaming shows, web browsing, video calls, or answering emails.

Samsung Galaxy Buds3: was £159 now £116 at Argos Here's a good price for earbuds with active noise cancellation. The Samsung Galaxy Buds3 also offer 24-bit studio-quality sound with adaptive EQ controlled by Galaxy AI. The battery life could be a little better at five hours – or an extra 19 hours through the charging case – but its useful features, right down to being able to translate languages in real-time, prove super useful.

Hisense E78N 55-inch 4K TV: was £449 now £359 at Argos If you're looking for a good-sized budget display, then this Hisense 55-inch 4K TV on sale for under £400 at Argos is a great choice. The Hisense E78N has 4K Ultra HD resolution support, a QLED panel for excellent brightness, contrast/colours, and Dolby Atmos built-in for superior sound. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for under £400? A bargain.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: was £599 now £419 at Argos The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is a healthy 30% off in the Argos Big Red Sale. The advanced smartwatch has a durable titanium design built for withstanding rainy or dusty conditions and even ocean swimming. Each day, it provides personalized insights into what you can achieve that day, while it also has precise heart rate tracking and even body fat measurements. It’s useful during your days at the office, giving you notifications on your wrist, while it’s also good for comprehensive health and fitness tracking.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Wireless Headphones: was £299 now £224 at Argos The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 are super stylish, offer great sound quality, and their only real downside is the price tag. That’s much less of an issue while they’re an extra 10% off at Argos. With 30 hours of playback and a comfy design that means you can wear the headphones all day long, the price tag feels good value for something that you can use every day without fail.

Samsung Galaxy A36: was £399.99 now £319.99 at Argos The Samsung Galaxy A36 is a solid budget smartphone and an even better buy following this significant £80 discount. With its capable Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, bright 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display display and hefty 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy A36 is a great phone for those who want to save money and have no need for the advanced bells and whistles in the pricier flagship handsets. There's also a healthy 256GB of storage included.