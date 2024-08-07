The best cheap Apple iPad has just hit a record-low price at Amazon

The Apple iPad is always a reliable tablet to go for if you want to keep costs down and it’s currently even more affordable thanks to the wave of back-to-school sales happening at the moment. Today, you can buy the Apple iPad 10.2 at Amazon for $229 (was $329).

This is the slightly older Apple iPad rather than the latest model which has a larger 10.9-inch screen among other things, but by going one step back, you save a lot of cash. This iPad has dropped to this price before but not since last Black Friday so such a deep discount is fairly unusual. Typically, we see a price cut that drops it more to around $250, which isn’t as appealing.

The iPad 10.2 is still the best iPad for anyone keeping to a budget so it’s even more appealing when it’s discounted to this record-low price.

Today’s best iPad deal

Apple iPad 10.2: was $329 now $229 at Amazon

Suitable for most people and great for students, the Apple iPad 10.2 provides excellent value. It’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip which has previously powered the iPhone 11 range, while the 10.2-inch Retina screen looks great with True Tone support which adjusts the display to the color temperature of the room. Extensive app support, an Ultra Wide front camera, and Touch ID all mean the Apple iPad 10.2 covers all the essential bases for a tablet.

In our Apple iPad 10.2 review, we raved about what excellent value it provides and that’s even more the case when it’s on sale. It’s incredibly easy to use as you’d expect from an Apple device while offering key features like a selfie camera with Center Stage support so your video calls look more professional than most.

It doesn’t support the latest accessories like the Apple Pencil 2 but that’s not too much of a hardship unless you already own one.

As is often the case with iPads, the big highlight here is the 10.2-inch screen with a 2160 x 1620 resolution and True Tone so it adjusts to your lighting situation. It looks great even, if on paper, it lacks a superior refresh rate and the finer details we see on pricier iPads. By sticking to the essentials, the Apple iPad 10.2 is good for relaxing on the couch or passing to your kids on a long journey.

If you need more power, there are other iPad deals around. For something different, there are general tablet deals happening as well. If you do go for this model, take a look at the older Apple Pencil deals unfolding.