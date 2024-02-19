Better than Black Friday: Presidents' Day iPad deals start at just $249.99

If you're browsing the annual Presidents' Day sales today, make sure you don't miss today's excellent iPad deals from Amazon and Best Buy. These retailers, while not offering any record-breaking discounts, are currently slashing prices right back down to the previous cheapest-ever prices from last year's Black Friday sale.

Take the Apple iPad mini, for example, which is currently on sale for just $349.99 (was $449) at Amazon. This particular Presidents' Day deal at Amazon brings this excellent smaller-sized tablet down to a price that's actually $50 cheaper than over Black Friday. If you've been holding out for the cheapest possible price on this particular model, then it's a good time to consider picking it up (although we could be due a new mini at some point this year).

And, if you'd prefer to opt for a more regular-sized model, these excellent Presidents' Day iPad deals are also found on the rest of the range. The standard iPad 10.2 is now $349 (was $449) at Amazon, and the iPad Air 10.9 and iPad Pro 11 are $449 (was $599) and $749 (was $799) at Best Buy, respectively - all of which are matches for the lowest prices we've ever seen.

If you'd like to see more recommendations, head on over to our main Presidents' Day sales page, where you'll find deals on everything from cheap air fryers to premium Ultrabooks.

Today's best Presidents' Day iPad deals

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to just $249 which is the best deal we've seen this year and just $20 more than the record-low. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.

Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was $449 now $349 at Amazon

Apple's latest baseline iPad is on sale for $349 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Apple iPad mini, 64GB (2021): was $499 now $399 at Best Buy

You can get the 2021 iPad mini for a record-low price of $399. You're getting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. The hand-held iPad is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $599.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a powerful iPad, Best Buy has the latest iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $449.99. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and Apple's powerful M1 chip, which delivers laptop-like speed and performance and provides an all-day battery life.

Apple iPad Pro 11 (128GB): was $799 now $749 at Best Buy

And, last but certainly not least is Best Buy's current Presidents' Day deal on the latest iPad Pro 11. The $50 saving here isn't massive but it does bring this popular tablet down to its lowest ever price with a Black Friday-level deal. This one is, as you'd expect, overkill for the basics but our iPad Pro 2022 review praised this model for it's gorgeous display, wide range of app support, and powerful M2 chipset.

