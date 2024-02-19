Better than Black Friday: Presidents' Day iPad deals start at just $249.99
Awesome iPad deals across the entire range today
If you're browsing the annual Presidents' Day sales today, make sure you don't miss today's excellent iPad deals from Amazon and Best Buy. These retailers, while not offering any record-breaking discounts, are currently slashing prices right back down to the previous cheapest-ever prices from last year's Black Friday sale.
Take the Apple iPad mini, for example, which is currently on sale for just $349.99 (was $449) at Amazon. This particular Presidents' Day deal at Amazon brings this excellent smaller-sized tablet down to a price that's actually $50 cheaper than over Black Friday. If you've been holding out for the cheapest possible price on this particular model, then it's a good time to consider picking it up (although we could be due a new mini at some point this year).
And, if you'd prefer to opt for a more regular-sized model, these excellent Presidents' Day iPad deals are also found on the rest of the range. The standard iPad 10.2 is now $349 (was $449) at Amazon, and the iPad Air 10.9 and iPad Pro 11 are $449 (was $599) and $749 (was $799) at Best Buy, respectively - all of which are matches for the lowest prices we've ever seen.
If you'd like to see more recommendations, head on over to our main Presidents' Day sales page, where you'll find deals on everything from cheap air fryers to premium Ultrabooks.
Today's best Presidents' Day iPad deals
Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was
$329.99 now $249 at Amazon
Amazon has dropped Apple's 10.2-inch iPad down to just $249 which is the best deal we've seen this year and just $20 more than the record-low. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games.
Apple iPad 10.9 2022 (64GB): was
$449 now $349 at Amazon
Apple's latest baseline iPad is on sale for $349 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.
Apple iPad mini, 64GB (2021): was
$499 now $399 at Best Buy
You can get the 2021 iPad mini for a record-low price of $399. You're getting a powerful A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, and an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making this iPad mini a great choice if you're looking for a smaller tablet with premium features. The hand-held iPad is a fantastic buy if you're looking for a smaller tablet that still packs a fully premium specs sheet.
Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was
$599.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy
If you're looking for a powerful iPad, Best Buy has the latest iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $449.99. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and Apple's powerful M1 chip, which delivers laptop-like speed and performance and provides an all-day battery life.
Apple iPad Pro 11 (128GB): was
$799 now $749 at Best Buy
And, last but certainly not least is Best Buy's current Presidents' Day deal on the latest iPad Pro 11. The $50 saving here isn't massive but it does bring this popular tablet down to its lowest ever price with a Black Friday-level deal. This one is, as you'd expect, overkill for the basics but our iPad Pro 2022 review praised this model for it's gorgeous display, wide range of app support, and powerful M2 chipset.
More of the best Presidents' Day sales
- Amazon: 70% off vacuums, TVs & clothing
- Apple: AirPods, Apple Watch & iPads from $79
- Appliances: up to $1,300 off Samsung appliances
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes & clothing
- Best Buy: 40% off major appliances
- Casper: up to 30% off sitewide
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Dell: cheap laptops and desktops from $259
- DreamCloud: 50% off all mattresses
- Home Depot: $800 off major appliances
- Lowe's: 35% off appliances, tools & furniture
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nike: up to 50% off running shoes & clothes
- Nordstrom: 40% off Nike, Levi's & UGGs
- Patagonia: pullovers starting at $64.99
- Purple: mattress deals from $799
- REI: 50% off jackets, running shoes & hiking
- Saatva: up to $600 off mattresses
- Samsung: save up to $1,600 off appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs & appliances
- Walmart: cheap TVs, furniture & mattresses
- Wayfair: up to 70% off sitewide
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Alex is deals editor at TechRadar. With over three years of experience on-site and eight years working in e-commerce, Alex has made it his personal mission to share all his favorite tips, bargains, and deals with our readers here at TechRadar. At work, he specializes in computing, phones, and covering huge sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his keen love of photography and PC gaming, or down at the local climbing gym hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities. His editorial bylines also include contributions to T3 and GamesRadar.
Most Popular
By Tom Power