My favorite iPad just got sliced by $100 in this Amazon Black Friday deal

I love the iPad mini, and thanks to the Black Friday deals you can now join me in this adulation as the iPad mini 6 has been cut to $399 by Amazon in the US – that’s a neat $100 sliced off its original price of $499. And that means it’s well worth snapping up before it sells out.

While plenty of the best phones now sport large displays and the best foldable phones are like mini tablets, I still don’t think anything beats the iPad mini as a compact tablet that is slick and easy to use. As you can see in our iPad mini 2021 review the latest generation of mini iPad benefits from a refined design that lets it offer a larger 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display.

While I’ve used several generations of iPad mini and loved them all, the 6th-generation model is particularly nice. It’s compact enough to pop into a coat pocket to be used as an ereader or note-taking device when on the move, yet its display is large enough to work well as a streaming and gaming device when away on trips. In fact, pair it with an Apple Arcade subscription and you’ve got a wonderful little games console – add in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate cloud streaming and a wireless controller and you’ve got a neat game-streaming device too.

The Amazon Black Friday deals may now be in full swing, but I suspect you’ll not find the iPad mini 6 much cheaper even on Black Friday itself, which takes place on November 24 this year. So I’d suggest that if you’re after what I feel is still one of the best iPads you can buy right now, that you snap up this deal before Amazon runs out of stock.

Black Friday deal – iPad mini 6

Apple iPad mini (2021): was $499 now $399 at Amazon

With $100 off its ticket price, this iPad mini deal is a bit of a steal. So it's worth snapping up now, especially as it's a great little tablet with a neat design and plenty of power, and works well as a portable gaming machine too.

If you’re not sold on a compact iPad, then Amazon is cutting the price of larger iPads too. Check out some of the deals below, or go over to our roundup of the best Black Friday iPad deals – you're sure to find an iPad deal that catches your eye (though I’d say check out the iPad Air) – good hunting.

