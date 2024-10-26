iPad mini 7 review roundup: should you buy Apple's mini tablet?

The internet was flooded with iPad mini 7 reviews this week after Apple's quiet announcement of the mini tablet on October 15. Given it's been three years since we last saw Apple launch an 8.3-inch iPad, surely it's a must-buy for tablet fans? According to those reviews, the answer is a little more complex than you might expect.

This is because the mini 7 is, most agree, something of a mixed bag. It now has an A17 Pro chip (for Apple Intelligence), supports the Pencil Pro, boosts its base storage to 128GB, and comes in fancy new colors. But its design and screen are also, among other things, the same as before. And that's disappointing to some who had lofty expectations for the tablet.

So, how did the iPad mini 7 perform in its various benchmarking tests and real-world scenarios? And what exactly can you use it for? We've gathered and summarized the biggest iPad mini 7 reviews so far in one handy place so you can decide if it's worth spending $499 / £499 / AU$799 – starting, of course, with TechRadar's own iPad mini 7 review.

TechRadar: 'A premium mini tablet experience that still captivates'

Our iPad mini A17 Pro (2024) review praised the performance of Apple's new mini tablet, despite its inclusion of an older A17 Pro chip. In our GeekBench 6 tests, the scores show a significant performance jump from the iPad mini 6, which also supports Apple Intelligence features.

On the downside, the iPad mini 7 is otherwise largely identical to its predecessor. As we noted, "Apple didn't bother to upgrade the design, the screen, the cameras, or the speakers."

Our battery life tests showed that it also provides just over ten hours of battery life, which is about par for an 8.3-inch tablet. Still, while it isn't an exciting upgrade, we enjoyed our time with the iPad enough to give it four-and-a-half stars and a 'recommended rating.'

The good Perfectly portable

Excellent build

Lovely screen

A great Pencil Pro companion The bad Pricey for the size

Aging design

FaceTime camera still on the short side of the screen

The Verge: 'The new Mini isn't much of an upgrade at all'

(Image credit: Future)

The most critical take on Apple's new mini tablet so far has come from The Verge. It even says the mini 7 "represents a new low for the product," while also stating "if you want an iPad mini, buy this one."

Those two statements can coexist in the same review because The Verge has grand visions of what the iPad mini could be, which the new version falls short of. The mini 7 "feels like an iPad designed by a supply chain," its review notes, and is best for those who want a small screen combined with a great Apple Pencil experience.

Like our tests, The Verge's benchmarking showed some useful real-world performance boosts from the mini 6, noting that everything is "one beat faster than the last model." But the elephant in the room is Apple Intelligence.

We don't yet know how good that will be, and The Verge concludes that unless it's "game-changingly incredible, there are few good reasons to buy the new iPad Mini instead of the old one."

The good Faster than the last one

A delightful size for a tablet

Supports the Pencil Pro The bad Jelly scrolling still present

Not as powerful as other iPads

Outdated Touch ID and camera placement

CNET: 'Not really taking amazing strides into new territory'

iPad Mini Review: It’s Tiny Tablet Time! - YouTube Watch On

CNET's take on the iPad mini 7 is that while it is underwhelming in many ways, it's also good enough if you've been waiting a few years to buy one.

A couple of interesting points that haven't been widely raised include a lack of new accessories to suit the tablet's form factor. CNET notes that a small Pencil or a small keyboard case would have been nice complements to the mini 7, but neither has arrived.

More annoyingly, the review also notes that the Apple Pencil 2 doesn't work with the new tablet – you need either the Pencil Pro or the cheaper USB-C Pencil. Still, aside from those gripes, CNET concludes that if you've been waiting to get an iPad mini, "it's a great time to get one." Even if, for owners of the iPad mini (2021), "these upgrades may not be that meaningful to you."

The good Compact size

Supports Pencil Pro

Apple Intelligence capable

Base model has 128GB storage The bad No big design changes

Needs smaller Pencil

No keyboard case

Engadget: 'Safe, boring and everything I want in a small tablet'

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

Engadget's iPad mini 7 review is something of a 'glass half full' take on the tablet. While it acknowledges the same limitations as other reviews – the dated screen, old-school design, lack of Face ID and no M-series chip – it still thinks Apple has done enough to deliver "the full iPad experience in a compact package."

The review also discusses in depth what you might actually use the iPad mini for. On a broad level, Engadget says, "It’s an enjoyable secondary device that I mostly used after the workday was done, in place of my MacBook Pro or iPhone."

More specifically, it highlights reading, messaging, gaming, and watching videos as the main use cases – alongside digital art and sketching, if you're inclined that way.

The good Supports the Apple Pencil Pro

A17 Pro chip is plenty powerful

Finally starts at 128GB of storage

Apple may have fixed the jelly-scrolling display issues The bad Display is limited to 60Hz

Bezels are looking a bit thick

No Face ID

No M-series chip

The verdict: Could be better, but good enough for most people

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The iPad mini 7 has received a pretty lukewarm reception from reviewers (so far). The general consensus is that, while it's far from the best iPad mini that Apple could have made, it is the best small tablet you can buy. And that could be enough for you, depending on your needs.

All the reviews agree that it is a good time to buy an iPad mini for those who have been waiting patiently to do so. Where the conclusions differ slightly is on whether it represents a worthwhile upgrade for current Mini 6 owners.

The answer seems to largely depend on your expectations of the tablet. If you've been waiting for an iPad mini that delivers real-world boosts for gaming, apps, and photo or video editing, the benchmarking results show it delivers that. But if you were hoping for a Pro-level experience, you may still find it wanting.

The iPad mini 7 also supports Apple Intelligence, and while it isn't clear how future-proofed that A17 Pro chip will be down the line, it is another bonus if you're prepared to wait for Apple's AI features to flourish.