Whether it's for yourself or as a gift for a loved one, a Kindle is a popular Black Friday purchase. And if you want to get a head start on your end-of-year shopping, then Amazon has just dropped an early offer on one of its premium ereaders. Right now, the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is down to £139.99 (was £229.99).

• See all early Black Friday deals at Amazon

This is a record-low price for the 2024 version of the ereader, which features a few useful upgrades over the standard Kindle Paperwhite, including double the storage at 32GB, wireless charging support, and an auto-adjusting front light that adapts the display to suit your environment so you have ideal reading conditions.

Those improvements are in addition to the standard features found on the Paperwhite, such as a seven-inch glare-free display, a lengthy 12-week battery life, and a thin and light waterproof design.

Amazon is clearly cutting the price of this model as a brand-new Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition launches this month, with a new aluminium design, replaceable battery, and a higher contrast screen. Outside of that, though, all of the other key features are exactly the same. So, going for this older model is a smart budget buy as it's around £100 cheaper.

Today's best Kindle deal

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition: was £229.99 now £139.99 at Amazon With a new model on the way, the last-generation Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition falls to a record-low price on Amazon. Upgrades in the 2026 version are fairly minimal, mostly improving the design and offering a replaceable battery, so I'd be tempted to go for the older version while it's at a great budget price. You still get a bright and easy-to-read seven-inch glare-free display, an auto-adjusting front light, space for thousands of books, handy wireless charging support, and a thin, waterproof design. And it's all for around £100 less than the new model.

We awarded this ereader a respectable four stars in our Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition review.

We appreciated the improvements to the display and the extra storage space that enthusiastic readers will definitely find useful, while the faster interface and snappier navigation mean it's much easier to use overall as well.

If you really want the most premium reading experience, then you'll probably want to hold off for a deal on the Kindle Colorsoft instead, but it's difficult to fault what you get in the Paperwhite Signature Edition while it's at this excellent sale price.