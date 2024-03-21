Poland vs Estonia live stream: how to watch Euro 2024 qualifier playoff semi-final online

Poland welcome Estonia to what promises to be a febrile National Stadium in Warsaw for a one-legged shootout in this massive Euro 2024 playoff semi-final on Thursday, March 21. Fans can watch Poland vs Estonia for FREE in France and Italy. Full details of how to watch Poland vs Estonia live streams below.

Poland were unusually inconsistent in Euro 2024 qualifying, finishing third in Group E behind table toppers Albania and runners-up Czech Republic. The Eagles even contrived to lose to minnows Moldova in a stunning 3-2 upset last June. That defeat brought about the sacking of manager Fernando Santos, the Euro 2016-winning boss replaced by U21 coach Michal Probierz. Unbeaten in four games under the new man, Robert Lewandowski & Co. will look to continue their improved form.

Estonia are the lowest-ranked side left in qualifying. Though the Blueshirts failed to win a single one of their Group F fixtures, picking up a solitary draw with Azerbaijan among seven defeats in a group that also contained Belgium and Austria, they have reached the playoff stage by dint of being the best group winner from League D of the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League. That they only had to come through Malta and San Marino doesn't augur well, though, and nor do the 22 goals conceded in qualifying. Konstantin Vassiljev, the 39-year-old captain, has his work cut out.

The winner of Poland vs Estonia will go on to play either Wales or Finland in the Path A final in Cardiff on March 26, with the winner of that game joining the Netherlands, France and Austria in Group D at this summer's Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

How to watch the Poland vs Estonia live stream for FREE

Poland vs Estonia kicks off at 8.45pm CET on Thursday evening, and it's being shown for free on French streaming service <a href="https://www.lequipe.fr/tv/" data-link-merchant="lequipe.fr"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">l'Equipe TV. The game will also be shown live on RAI 1 and <a href="https://www.raiplay.it/" data-link-merchant="raiplay.it"" data-link-merchant="lequipe.fr"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Rai Play in Italy. Traveling outside France or Italy right now? <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="raiplay.it"" data-link-merchant="lequipe.fr"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Use NordVPN to watch from abroad. Read on down this article to find out how to use your VPN, available with a free trial, to access Poland vs Estonia and all the regular l'Equipe TV or Rai Play live streams while you're away from France or Italy.

Watch the Poland vs Estonia live stream from anywhere

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the 2024 Euro qualifiers, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Poland vs Estonia live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Poland vs Estonia from anywhere

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN – get the world's best VPN

We regularly review all the biggest and best VPN providers and NordVPN is our #1 choice. It unblocked every streaming service in testing and it's very straightforward to use. Speed, security and 24/7 support available if you need – it's got it all. The best value plan is the two-year deal which sets the price at $3.99 per month, and includes an <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">extra 3 months absolutely FREE. There's also an all-important and there's a 30-day no-quibble refund if you decide it's not for you. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">- So, try NordVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Poland vs Estonia: live stream soccer in the US without cable

Poland vs Estonia kicks off at 3.45pm ET / 12.45am PT on Thursday, March 21, and it's being shown on Spanish language channel Vix. It's available on two streaming services. The first is OTT streaming service <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/sling-tv-explained" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">Sling TV, which is reasonably priced and includes a host of top class sport, plus access to USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its <a href="https://www.techradar.com/news/sling-blue" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">Sling Blue bundle. The usual cost is $45 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get <a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">your first month for half-price.

Another over-the-top streaming service that includes Vix, and Poland vs Estonia, is <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. However, one thing to note is that it includes CNBC but not NBC. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">FREE FuboTV trial. Traveling outside the US right now? <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch the Poland vs Estonia live stream in the UK

Poland vs Estonia kicks off at 7:45 pm BST on Thursday, March 21, and it's being shown on Viaplay. Traveling outside the UK right now? <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Use NordVPN to watch Viaplay from abroad. <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X363&xcust=trd_us_4807165567641610000&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fviaplay.com%2F&sref" data-link-merchant="go.redirectingat.com"" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Viaplay has the rights to the lion's share of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the UK, and costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. The service also shows live coverage of La Liga football, the NHL, United Rugby Championship, the Rugby League Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

How to live stream Poland vs Estonia in Australia

In Australia, Poland vs Estonia is being shown on Optus Sport, which has exclusive rights to show the Euro 2024 qualifiers. The game kicks off at 6.45am AEDT first thing this morning (Friday), so brace yourself for an early rise. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">use our top-rated VPN and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Poland vs Estonia: live stream in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch Poland vs Estonia on streaming service <a href="https://www.techradar.com/how-to/what-is-dazn-and-how-do-i-watch-it" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"">DAZN, with kick-off set for 3.45pm ET / 12.45pm PT on Thursday afternoon. DAZN costs just <a href="https://www.prf.hn/click/camref:1101l4vjL/pubref:hawk-custom-tracking/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dazn.com%2Fen-CA%2Fl%2Fsports" data-link-merchant="dazn.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150, which also gets you live coverage of plenty more international soccer, huge boxing events, WTA tennis, snooker, NFL and much more. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="dazn.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Use a VPN to watch Poland vs Estonia on DAZN while abroad. It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).