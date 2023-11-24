Nottingham Forest vs Brighton live stream: how to watch Premier League online and on TV from anywhere – team news

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton live stream

Nottingham Forest team: Vlachodimos, Toffolo, Murillo, Niakhate, Aina, Mangala, Dominguez, Danilo, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Wood

Brighton team: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Dunk, Van Hecke, Veltman, Gilmour, Gross, Fati, Lallana, Adringra, Ferguson

You can watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton on USA Network in the US. Premier League fans in India can tune in via Disney Plus Hotstar. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton just below.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton preview

Nottingham Forest haven't lost a home league game all season and are on an eight-match unbeaten run against Brighton, who are winless in six Premier League outings, but news that Taiwo Awoniyi will be out for months with a groin issue has floored the Forest faithful. How will they cope without their main man up front?

The Nigerian forward has racked up 10 goals and two assists in his past 14 league appearances, and Forest have failed to win each of the past eight games he didn't feature in. While Chris Wood, who starts in his place, possesses Awoniyi's physicality he isn't nearly as mobile, while Divock Origi is yet to make any notable impact since his summer arrival.

Steve Cooper, therefore, will be counting on the team's talisman, Morgan Gibbs-White, to take up more of a predatory role in addition to his creative workload today.

Roberto de Zerbi has decided that the best way for Brighton to cope with midweek European duties is to rotate as many of his players as possible from game to game. The Seagulls' league results have suffered slightly as a result, but they're still eighth in the standings and could finish the day as high as sixth.

Not bad, considering de Zerbi is still in the process of working out the best personnel for each front they're competing on. Follow our guide to get a Nottingham Forest vs Brighton live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

Watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton: live stream in the US without cable

Soccer fans can watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton exclusively on USA Network in the US, with kick-off set for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday morning. NBC is the official US broadcaster for EPL soccer this season. Peacock TV live streams the vast majority of games, but some fixtures are shown on USA Network or NBC instead. How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton without cable OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes both USA Network and NBC in select markets, as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is from $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes USA Network and NBC in select markets is Fubo. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $74.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial. If you're quick, you might grab a Black Friday streaming deal. If you subscribe to Sling or Fubo and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below. Try ExpressVPN with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton from outside your country

We've set out below how you can live stream Nottingham Forest vs Brighton in a number of countries around the world. However, if you're away travelling for pleasure or for work, you probably won't be able to watch the game like you normally would at home. This is the result of geo-blocking, best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping. They're also really easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch secure Nottingham Forest vs Brighton live streams from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.

Can you watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton in the UK?

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton is a Saturday 3pm kick-off, which means you can't watch it live in the UK unless you already subscribe to an overseas streaming service that's showing the game, such as Optus Sport.

While geo-blocking will prevent you from accessing your stream as you would at home, getting a VPN service as outlined above will allow you to change your online location, allowing you to watch your domestic coverage without a hitch.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton: live stream in Canada

Soccer fans in Canada can watch a Nottingham Forest vs Brighton live stream on Fubo, which is showing every single EPL match live this season. Kick-off is scheduled for 10am ET / 7am PT on Saturday. FuboTV Canada prices start at CA$24.99 per month, but if you're willing to commit to a longer subscription it'll work out much cheaper. For instance, you'll pay the equivalent of CA$16.67 each month if you sign up for the CA$199.99 annual plan. Use a VPN to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton on FuboTV while abroad. It also has the rights to Serie A soccer and has a handy range of apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton: live stream in Australia

In Australia, Nottingham Forest vs Brighton is being shown on Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live this season. Brace yourself for a seriously late night though, with kick-off set for the brutal time of 2am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning. Fans who are happy to brave the unsociable kick-off time can stream Optus Sport's coverage via mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can get a monthly subscription to Optus Sport from AU$24.99. For existing Optus customers, Optus Sport prices start at $6.99 per month. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs to watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton: live stream in New Zealand

Fans can watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton on Sky Sport in New Zealand, but be warned that kick-off is set for 4am NZDT first thing on Sunday morning. Sky Sport subscribers can also watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, every single Premier League fixture is being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton: live stream in India