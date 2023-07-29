Crawford vs Spence live stream: how to watch free boxing online from anywhere

Watch a Crawford vs Spence live stream

Quick answer: The Crawford vs Spence live stream will be FREE on Azteca 7 in Mexico. Top tip: use a VPN if you're travelling overseas and want to unblock your local stream.

It's Showtime PPV ($84.99) in the US, a TNT Sports PPV (£19.95) in the UK, and a Kayo Sports Main Event PPV in Australia ($39.95). In Canada, it's US$84.99 on PPV.com. Full details on how to watch Crawford vs Spence live stream just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Saturday, July 29 Start time (main card): 9pm ET / 6pm ET / 2am BST / 11am AEST Crawford vs Spence ring walk time (est): 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT / 4.30am BST / 1.30pm AEST FREE live stream: Azteca 7 (Mexico) Watch Azteca 7 from overseas with ExpressVPN

Crawford vs Spence: preview

Opposite sides of the same coin, Terence Crawford and Errol Spence were made for each other, and after five years of near-misses and frustration, they'll finally face off under the bright lights of Vegas in an undisputed welterweight championship showdown that's drawn comparisons with Marvin Hagler vs Sugar Ray Leonard, and Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao.

Spence's IBF, WBC and WBA (Super) belts and Crawford's WBO title are on the line, but it's the preservation of their respective unblemished records that both fighters are more concerned with. Crawford has fought 39 times since 2008 and never shown a hint of weakness, while Spence, who made his pro debut in 2012, has 28 bouts under his belt and has spent the last six years successfully fending off challengers.

This is alpha against alpha, southpaw against southpaw, a clash between arguably the two best pound-for-pound boxers in the world, and the matchup is a thing of beauty. While Spence is the younger and taller of the two fighters, the reach advantage belongs to Crawford, who's also been the more active boxer partly due to the retinal tear that Spence suffered two years ago.

There's almost nothing between their respective knockout percentages – 79% for Spence and 77% for Crawford – which are both ludicrously high. The main card starts at 9pm ET / 2am BST. The Terence Crawford and Errol Spence ring walks are expected at around 11.30pm ET / 4.30am BST. Here's how to watch a Crawford vs Spence live stream from anywhere with a VPN if travelling overseas.

Where to watch a FREE Crawford vs Spence live stream

Lucky fans in Mexico can watch a FREE Crawford vs Spence live stream on Azteca 7. Travelling outside Mexico? You'll need a VPN to unblock Azteca 7.

In the past, we've also see free boxing streams in Germany (Bild.TV), Indonesia (Indosiar), and Thailand (PPTV), but that's not something we can confirm at present for Crawford vs Spence.

How to live stream Crawford vs Spence from abroad

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Crawford vs Spence from anywhere:

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

Crawford vs Spence live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK

Boxing fans in the UK can watch Crawford vs Spence on TNT Sports Box Office, which is BT Sport by a different name and colour scheme. The Crawford vs Spence costs £19.95, which is one of the cheapest PPVs we've spotted. Live coverage gets underway at 12am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning, and Crawford and Spence are expected to ring walk at around 4.30am. The TNT Sports Box Office website looks like a work in progress at the time of publication, but you'll be able to tune in via BT TV, Sky or Virgin, as well as the TNT Sports Box Office app on iOS and Android, or via Chromecast and Airplay. If you're outside the UK and want to tune in, it's simple to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch Crawford vs Spence: PPV price and live stream in the US

Crawford vs Spence is exclusive to Showtime PPV in the US, with the PPV priced at $84.99. That ain't cheap. Live coverage of the event begins at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Saturday evening, while the Crawford and Spence ring walks are expected to take place at around 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT. Watch Crawford vs Spence on Showtime PPV ($84.99) You can purchase the PPV on the Showtime website, and tune in on a wide variety of devices big and small, including iOS and Android handsets, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox and many more.

How to watch Crawford vs Spence: live stream in Canada

PPV.com is the place to live stream Crawford vs Spence in Canada, with coverage getting underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Saturday, and Crawford and Spence expected to make their ring walks at around 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT. The PPV is one of the priciest around, costing US$84.99, which is the equivalent of about CA$112. Travelling outside Canada right now? You can use a VPN to watch your home stream from abroad.

How to watch Crawford vs Spence: PPV price and live stream in Australia

It's PPV or bust in Australia too, with Crawford vs Spence priced at $39.95. To watch the fight, you’ll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo’s Main Event. Crawford and Spence are expected to make their ring walks at around 1.30pm AEST on Sunday afternoon, with coverage of the event beginning at 10am.

