Billam-Smith vs Masternak live stream: how to watch boxing online – prices, fight time, full card

Billam-Smith vs Masternak live stream

You can find a Billam-Smith vs Masternak live stream on Peacock in the US, Sky Sports in the UK, and Kayo Sports in Australia. Don't worry if you're traveling abroad on fight night, because you can watch Billam-Smith vs Masternak live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Billam-Smith vs Masternak: preview

Chris "The Gentleman" Billam-Smith is back in his hometown, where he claimed a huge upset to bag the WBO cruiserweight title in May. His meeting with the prolific and formidable hardman Mateusz Masternak at the Bournemouth International Centre on Sunday will see the local lad put the biggest title he’s ever held on the line for the first time.

Billam-Smith, who has been trained by Barry and Shane McGuigan since the start of his professional career, claimed the belt by knocking down the then-champion Lawrence Okolie three times in a scrappy bout. He’s now hoping to set up a unification bout with Jai Opetaia, the Australian cruiserweight who holds the IBF title.

The 33-year-old’s 18-1 record is an impressive one that includes 12 KOs, but it pales in comparison to that of Masternak. The Polish veteran has scored 31 KOs – nearly twice the number of professional fights Billam-Smith has had – and has a 47-5 overall record.

He lost to Tony Bellew back in 2015, but insists that he’s a much better boxer than he was back then. The 36-year-old is on a run of six consecutive victories and has been described by Billam-Smith as "one hard bloke" and "a good all-rounder", though this will be his first fight in 14 months.

It’s also his last realistic shot at the title, so read on as we explain how to watch a Billam-Smith vs Masternak live stream from anywhere.

Where to stream Billam-Smith vs Masternak in the USA

Boxing fans in the US can watch the Billam-Smith vs Masternak live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads). Live coverage of the event begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, while the main event ringwalks are expected to take place at around 10 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT. If you're outside of the U.S. but have a subscription, you can watch the Billam-Smith vs Masternak live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to live stream Billam-Smith vs Masternak from outside your country

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Watch Billam-Smith vs Masternak live streams in the UK

Sky Sports is broadcasting the Billam-Smith vs Masternak live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. Coverage of the fight will begin at 6 p.m. GMT on Sunday.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Billam-Smith vs Masternak live streams by country live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Billam-Smith vs Masternak streams in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch the Billam-Smith vs Masternak live stream on Kayo Sports. Prices start at $25 per month, and Kayo gets you live NFL, F1, cricket, AFL, NBA, NHL coverage, and plenty more besides. Live coverage of the event starts at 5 a.m. AEDT on Monday, with the main event expected to begin at around 9 a.m..

Billam-Smith vs Masternak full card

Chris Billam-Smith (c) vs. Mateusz Masternak, 12 rounds, for Billam-Smith’s WBO cruiserweight title

Ben Whittaker vs. Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj, 8 rounds, light heavyweights

Michael McKinson vs. TBA, 8 or 10 rounds, welterweights

Lee Cutler vs. Obi Egbunike, 10 rounds, junior middleweights

Lauren Price vs. Silvia Bortot, 8 rounds, female welterweights

Lewis Edmondson vs. Dmytro Fedas, 6 rounds, light heavyweights

Francesca Hennessy vs. TBA, 4 rounds, bantamweights

Billam-Smith vs Masternak tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Chris Billam-Smith Mateusz Masternak Nationality British Polish Date of birth August 2nd, 1990 May 2nd, 1987 Height 6' 3'' 6' 0" Reach 75" 74" Total fights 19 52 Record 18-1 (12 KOs) 47-5 (31 KOs)

Billam-Smith vs Masternak odds

DraftKings Sportsbook's odds are weighted in favor of Billam-Smith (-400) versus the underdog Masternak (+300).